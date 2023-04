House Republican admits he can't find any Biden crimes

House Oversight Committee chairman and Republican big dog James Comer attempted to prove on CNN last week that President Joe Biden and his children (including his late son, Beau) were a corrupt crime family. (Like the Trump family.) He did this by trying to somehow connect Hunter Biden’s penis pictures, taken in the middle of a mental health crisis, to Joe Biden being Vice President in 2015. It's an absurd task—they never bother to make the connection, they just point to two dots instead and claim they are magically connected.

Comer has made inflammatory declarations that he and his Committee know the Biden family should be indicted for all kinds of things. Yet Comer hasn’t offered any evidence of any crimes or corruption. So when CNN’s Chief Investigative Correspondent Pamela Brown asked Comer, “Have you found anything illegal while he was actually in office?” it was his big chance to show the “liberal media” his proof.

“Well, we found a lot,” Comer vaguely drawled, “That's certainly unethical. We found a lot that should be illegal, although the line is blurry as to what is legal and not legal with respect to family influence peddling.” Asked a direct question on what he’d been wasting taxpayer resources on, Comer’s answer proved how baseless the Republican witch hunt has been.

