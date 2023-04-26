Cheers and Jeers: Wednesday

Cheers and Jeers for Wednesday, April 26, 2023

Note: There’s an old saying that goes, “There’s an old saying that goes.” I’ve always found comfort in that. I hope you do, too.

10 days!!!

By the Numbers:

Days 'til the Kentucky Derby: 10

Days 'til Maine's annual Kennebunk May Day Festival: 10

Increase in per capita GDP in the U.S. since 2000: 27%

Increase in median household income over the same period (versus 41% for the top 0.1 percent): 7%

Amount allocated by the Biden administration for clean water projects: $55 billion

Percent of British respondents polled by YouGov who back retaining the monarchy, compared to 26 percent in favor favour of an elected head of state: 58%

Age of Dancing with the Stars judge Len Goodman when he died Saturday: 78

Mid-week Rapture Index: 185 (including 4 plagues and 1 naughty boy). Soul Protection Factor 8 lotion is recommended if you’ll be walking amongst the heathen today.

Puppy Pic of the Day: Walk in the woods…

CHEERS to Round 2. There was no question that Joe Biden would seek a second term as president, the only question was when. When was yesterday, with a low-key announcement punctuated by perhaps the fastest-moving three-minute video in presidential history. So what does #46 have going for him? Just about everything. Off the top of my head…

Millions of new jobs…never-ending infrastructure weeks…brought science and sanity to bring Covid-19…over a hundred federal judges…Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson…Vice President Kamala Harris…Inflation Reduction Act…re-established worldwide respect for the U.S…$35 insulin cap...marriage equality enshrined into federal law…climate-change actions on multiple fronts…supports marijuana reforms…honest, ethical, and optimistic to a fault… ...accomplished, diverse, scandal-free cabinet…nabbed al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri...cut the deficit...circled the NATO wagons around Ukraine while welcoming Sweden and Finland to the organization…massive investment in American manufacturing...got us out of Afghanistan after giving their government plenty of prep time…speedy and competent response to natural disasters…dropping in on Kiev to support the Ukrainian people...student loan debt forgiveness…

All the while maintaining the kind of grueling schedule that only other presidents not named Trump can fully appreciate, and making it look easy even at 80. What's left to be said? Give 'em hell, Dark Brandon. (And if you need an ambassador to a lovely Caribbean nation, I’m still available.)

CHEERS to the miracle workers the boss can't live without. Today is Administrative Professionals Day. It's been around, by different names, for a long time. You might say it's evolved…

The first National Secretaries Week was organized in 1952 in conjunction with the United States Department of Commerce and various office supply and equipment manufacturers. Uh…..save the world? The Wednesday of that week became known as National Secretaries Day. As the organization gained international recognition, the events became known as Professional Secretaries Week and Professional Secretaries Day. In 2000, IAAP announced that names of the week and the day were changed to Administrative Professionals Week and Administrative Professionals Day to keep pace with changing job titles and expanding responsibilities of the modern administrative workforce.

Here at C&J, we have two administrative professionals on staff, and we couldn’t maintain our empire without them. Later this morning we'll show our appreciation by presenting them with a fresh Purina Busy Bone and Little Friskies catnip toy. Right after they fetch the Penske file. Which, given their lack of opposable thumbs, might take awhile.

CHEERS to Charles Richter. It's the 123rd birthday of the late seismologist who invented a scale to measure the strength of earthquakes (I forget what it's called). Go here and pay your respects...if you feel so moved. But please don’t blame him for causing all the recent tremors. They're not his faults.

BRIEF SANITY BREAK

x A dreamy big band bird.. 🎶😅



🎥 IG: christhecockatoo pic.twitter.com/aOy8CBNeZ9 — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) April 24, 2023

END BRIEF SANITY BREAK

CHEERS to moral depravity. 23 years ago today, while he was still Vermont's governor, Howard Dean (who turns 75 this year) signed the first civil unions bill in the nation:

“This is a statement that Vermont values people for who they are, not what they are,” the Democrat said after signing the first-in-the-nation law extending virtually all the benefits of marriage to gay and lesbian couples. Under the law, same-sex couples will be able to enter into a civil union intended to be the parallel of marriage. They will be able to go to any town clerk for a license that may then be certified by a justice of the peace or a clergy member. A dissolution will be handled in family court, just as divorces are. [I]t is expected to have a profound effect on many laws in this state, including adoption, inheritance and health care.

Today Vermont and all the other states are required to extend full marriage rights to same-sex couples, thanks (astonishingly) to the Supreme Court. And does God approve of all this? Well, we did have a plague…but no swarms of locusts yet. We'll mark Him down as neutral.

CHEERS to the "You're fired!" heard 'round the world. I'm not gonna dwell on this too much because I've grown bored of millionaire country club elitists who put on a "fear 'n smear" persona to dupe gullible rubes out of their money and into deactivating their bullshit detectors. So…trust fund baby Tucker Carlson got fired from Fox News because even management got tired of his shit. The people who are sad about his departure are the ones who are anti-Semites, racists, misogynists, bigots, Russian state TV propagandists, and Mrs. Carlson. The people who are happy about his departure are the ones who are currently pointing and laughing at the sad ones.

Ten years ago in C&J: April 26, 2013

CHEERS to #14. By a vote of 331-225, France's national Assembly voted to grant marriage rights to same-sex couples—the 14th country to make it official. Before the vote, police surrounded the building with water cannons. Y'know, here in America we usually just throw rice, but whatever. Mazel Tov.

And just one more…

CHEERS to the power of brevity. One of the most memorable moments from the 2008 presidential campaign happened 16 years ago today during the April 26, 2007 Democratic debate hosted by Brian Williams. Silly question, great answer:

Another plus in Biden’s column: as president, he’s discipline on steroids. Williams: Senator Biden, words have in the past gotten you in trouble—words that were borrowed and words that some found hateful. An editorial in the Los Angles Times said, "In addition to his uncontrolled verbosity, Biden is a gaffe machine." Can you reassure voters in this country that you would have the discipline you would need on the world stage, Senator? Sen. Joe Biden: Yes. [Long pause] Williams: Thank you, Senator.

You can watch the clip (this link seems to be the only one still working) here. Sixteen years later Joe is, against all odds, a virtually gaffe-free President of the United States. Are we impressed so far? “Yes.”

Have a happy humpday. Floor's open...What are you cheering and jeering about today?

