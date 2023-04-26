Daily Kos is helping North Carolina Democrats prep for 2024. Here's why

Joe Biden speaks during a visit to Wolfspeed, a semiconductor manufacturer, as he kicks off his Investing in America Tour on March 28, 2023 in Durham, North Carolina.

x Embedded Content

Last week, we asked you which “super swing state” deserves Daily Kos’ help the most, and you responded with a fantastic answer: North Carolina. So now, as we promised, we’re going to raise funds to support the state Democratic Party so that we can beat Republicans at all levels of the ballot next year.

Ready to donate? Click here to send $15—or whatever you can—to help North Carolina Democrats ASAP!

And North Carolina will feature a ton of competitive races. At the very top of the ticket, of course, is the battle for the state’s 16 electoral votes, which Joe Biden’s reelection announcement just threw into sharp focus. This state is simply a must-win for whomever the GOP nominates—and you’ll recall that Donald Trump carried it by just 1 point in 2020. The best way to keep him or any other Republican out of the White House is to keep him from winning here.

But our concerns don’t end with the presidency—not by a long shot. Right now, the only bulwark in state politics keeping Republicans from completely over-running North Carolina is Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper, who’s barred by term-limits from running again. Fortunately, Democrats have united around a strong successor in Attorney General Josh Stein. But this will be another close contest, and Republicans are likely to put forward Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson, a terrifying and unrepentant bigot who’s proudly called homosexuality “filth.”

Then there’s the U.S. House of Representatives. Thanks to a court-imposed nonpartisan map, Democrats made great strides in the Tar Heel State last year, picking up two seats and ending up with an evenly split delegation—fitting for this perennial swing state. But of course Republicans are furious about anything that resembles fairness and are preparing to re-gerrymander the state after flipping the state Supreme Court in 2022. That means we’ll have some very tough clashes on our hands to hold on to our gains.

You may have also heard about the appalling turncoat who just switched parties to give the GOP a supermajority in both chambers of the legislature. This of course is an absurd situation in a 50-50 state, which is why Republicans are also trying to secure their stranglehold with even more gerrymanders. And that’s why we have to fight like hell on the legislative front to knock the GOP’s majorities back down to size.

There’s still more: We need to defend the post of state attorney general, a critical job for battling Republican extremism in the courts. We also need to set ourselves up to be able to retake the state Supreme Court in a few years’ time, which starts with holding on to a key seat that’s up next year.

We could go on, but this list alone should provide more than enough reason to make North Carolina a top priority in 2024. That’s why we’re asking you to donate to the North Carolina Democratic Party as well as the official party organizations responsible for winning seats in the state House and state Senate. The sooner you give, the greater impact your gift will have, since it allows state Democrats to start building up the infrastructure we’ll need for victory right away.

Please send $15 to the North Carolina Democrats today so that we can whoop the GOP up and down the ballot in 2024!