McCarthy scrambles to get enough votes for debt ceiling bill

Whether that’s enough to pass the bill still isn’t clear. Simple numbers alone are against McCarthy; he can only afford to lose four votes. No Democrat will vote for the package that couples drastic spending cuts with lifting the debt ceiling. One Republican member is out all week, and another will be absent on Thursday. That makes the timing of the vote tricky—that is, if it’s going to happen this week.

Technically, the bill could be ready for the floor Wednesday, now that the Rules Committee has passed it. That doesn’t mean it will, because there are still a handful of members who either say they’re leaning no, like South Carolina’s Nancy Mace who has multiple issues. Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida says he’s still undecided. A few swing district freshmen members—Reps. John James from Michigan, Marcus Molinaro from New York, and Jen Kiggans from Virginia—aren’t saying how they’ll vote.

In meetings throughout the day and evening on Tuesday, McCarthy told members that he was not going to make any changes to the bill. He probably thought he didn’t have to because he had co-opted problematic Freedom Caucus maniac Chip Roy by basically giving him everything the group wanted. He also put Roy and his fellow bomb-throwing friend Rep. Tom Massie on the Rules Committee–two of the loudest yellers about “regular order” and closed-door bill writing by leadership. Now they’re part of leadership, so clearly that doesn’t matter any more. They were instrumental in the middle-of-the-night, closed door proceedings that amended the bill.

Could the bill be on the floor before the end of Wednesday? Technically: Yes. Is it going to pass by the end of Wednesday (or Thursday, or Friday?) is a better question. McCarthy might be facing a fight that rivals his own five-day, 15-ballot bid to be speaker on this one.

