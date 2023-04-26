RNC chair insists fake Biden video isn't fake

President Joe Biden officially announced his run for a second term Tuesday, and released a campaign video highlighting the importance of personal freedoms. The Republican National Committee countered with its own anti-Biden advertisement that featured … computer-generated (i.e. fake) images of a future apocalyptic world run amok, thanks to Joe Biden. They really did that.

The choice by the brainiacs at the RNC to concoct something entirely out of thin air is not surprising. It lines up perfectly with the decades-long trajectory of a political party hellbent on minority rule and authoritarianism. On Wednesday, RNC chair Ronna McDaniel took time away from trying to scare parents about “rainbow fentanyl” Halloween candy to go on Fox News and talk about the completely fake attack ad Republicans unveiled the day before.

McDaniel explained to the Fox News audience that not only did they not see what they just saw, she was going to tell them what they saw—and they were going to say they saw it.

“So first of all it is A.I.-generated. So we’re sharing that up front, ethically, so it’s not a deepfake *. Every single image was A.I., but we are painting a picture of a future Biden America.”

*Merriam-Webster: “deepfake: an image or recording that has been convincingly altered and manipulated to misrepresent someone as doing or saying something that was not actually done or said”

