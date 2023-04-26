RNC chair insists fake Biden video isn't fake

Hold on to your seats!
McDaniel didn’t get her job by having a conscience. She got it because she has a Ted Cruz-like willingness to say and do anything, with zero shame or self-reflection. But her willingness to plow through every fact, even when checked in real-time, can get in the way. Later in the interview, Steve Doocy, father of former White press secretary Jen Psaki punching bag Peter Doocy, asked McDaniel about likely Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump. He wanted to know why Trump was ranting away on social media abyss Truth Social that he was not being told about debates.
McDaniel sidestepped the question to assure the host that “President Trump never shies away from a debate,” to which all of the Fox News hosts almost simultaneously reminded the RNC chair that Donald Trump “skipped ours in 2016.” McDaniel admitted that but then said, “But you know, he was in the center of the debate stage in 2016 and he never left it.”
Is your brain hurting? Shhhh, go to sleep. Let Ronna tell you what’s real and not real.
“The Party told you to reject the evidence of your eyes and ears. It was their final, most essential command.” —George Orwell, “1984”

