‘Bible bigots’ are angry about reaping their just rewards

We’ll work through the Gab post:

Almost a year ago, my husband . was preaching the Bible to a brother in my own home about: - homeschooling - how pedophile sodomites (LGBT) have infiltrated the public school system - how our country used to be somewhat righteous and had laws that put them to death (Leviticus 20:13, Romans 1:32: Virginia Common Law)

Ah yes, the good ol’ days of Virginia common law.

That conversation was overheard by a sodomite neighbor. About two weeks later, the sodomite mob decided to put my husband in their crosshairs and mass-report him to the DHS and FBI for a couple innocuous Gab posts taken far out of context, where he expressed disgust for a 1st time sodomite parade in a nearby town.

Those damn Sodomites. Though looking at a map, not sure Sodom is anywhere near Whidbey Island, Washington. I do wonder, however, how “innocuous” those Gab posts “taken out of context” might've been. Let’s check in with the Whidbey News-Times article on the arrest:

In various posts, [Tyler] Dinsmoor wrote that God hates gay people, that “sodomites all deserve to die,” that he wants the death penalty for all gay people and that “all homosexuals are child-rapists in wait, and all (every single one) should be put to death immediately,” the report states. He called another online commenter “a (slur for homosexual) sympathizer worthy of death.” He wrote that “it’s not murder if it’s a justified killing.” In her report, the detective wrote that Dinsmoor posted an image of the Anacortes [pride] parade flyer with the comment “talk me out of it.” He also posted a Photoshopped image of a man with a shoulder holster pointing a handgun at a group of people who appear to be in a gay pride parade, the report states. This week, Dinsmoor posted that he “was 9mm away from fedposting” two gay people at a store. “Pray for me bro,” the post goes on, “I might not make it through this (offensive term) month,” the report states. The detective explained that “fedposting” is internet slang for something posted online that shows premeditated planning of criminal activity.

I don’t know what Dinsmoor’s wife thinks “innocuous” and “out of context” mean, but … none of this is either of that. Holy shit.

Alright, let’s get back to the Gab post.

That's when the sodomite decided to make a police report, saying that his preaching to our brother was an immediate specific threat against her, almost two weeks later.

Ah yes, the sodomite who “overheard” a conversation Dinsmoor was having with his friend. Let’s check in on what really happened, shall we?

Detective Sgt. Jennifer Gravel with the Oak Harbor Police Department wrote in her report on the case that a woman who lives at a North Whidbey home with her wife and children told police that Dinsmoor yelled at her from a nearby house that “it used to be legal to kill gay people,” the report states. The woman said the comment was especially frightening because a neighbor told her that Dinsmoor had previously pointed a gun at the neighbor’s nephew, who is Black, when he went into the yard of a nearby residence to return a fishing pole.

Ah yes, this poor woman just happened to “overhear” him yelling threats and slurs at her. So unfair how she “mass reported” her husband for this very Christian, Jesus-y behavior! Amazing how these supposed Christians lie so easily.

Back to Gab:

The police response to this hearsay was a mechanized death squad and a one million dollar bail. They ripped our son out of bed while he was sleeping. My husband was taken from our family at the end of a government rifle and shoved in a concrete box. I was newly pregnant and fearful I would miscarry our baby. We cried singing our favorite family hymn "Surely Goodness and Mercy" over the jail phone.

In addition to “innocuous” and “out of context,” she also doesn’t know what “hearsay” means.

And if a government rifle seems scary, imagine what the Black kid felt when he was threatened by a gun-pointing Dinsmoor while minding his own business, returning a fishing pole he had borrowed from a neighbor. My god, what a nightmare neighbor!

Our brother [redacted] came through, and started a GiveSendGo and raised some money from the wonderful Gab community, and the attorney was paid. The attorney cost $15,000 in the first month to get him home, as the bail was lowered to a (still outrageous) $150,000, which we were able to post with a property equity bond.

Their justification for that treatment? Hearsay and a few Gab posts: - Having a 'Bible Bigot" bumper sticker (2 Timothy 2:15) - Videos of my husband reading the Bible (Romans 1, 2 Peter 2, Leviticus 20:13) - Saying 'Busy Making White Babies' as a comment (Genesis 1:28) - Saying Jews are the children of Satan (John 8:44) - Saying adulterers deserve the death penalty (Leviticus 20:10) - Saying 'career women" are useless (Proverbs 31) - Jokingly saying his friend [redacted] was a faggot-sympathizer worthy of death (Romans 1:32) - His incorrect usage of the word 'fedpost' when describing a situation that almost became a self-defense one (Psalms 59:1) Basically normal stuff here on Gab dot com. Other things, sure, that could look bad, but were obviously sarcastic or taken far out of context to the audience and setting.

Nightmare neighbor Tyler Dinsmoor

Imagine posting that kind of hate and thinking it’s “basically normal stuff.” How far gone do you have to be to think this is all just peachy keen? In any case, I decided to look up some of those Bible verses.

2 Timothy 2:15: “Be diligent to present yourself approved to God as a workman who does not need to be ashamed, handling accurately the word of truth.” Nothing about being a bigot.

Genesis 1:28: “And God blessed them: and God said unto them, Be fruitful, and multiply, and replenish the earth, and subdue it; and have dominion over the fish of the sea, and over the birds of the heavens, and over every living thing that moveth upon the earth.” Nope, nothing about being a racist shit.

John 8:44: Speaking to a group of Jews, Jesus says, “You belong to your father, the devil, and you want to carry out your father’s desires. He was a murderer from the beginning, not holding to the truth, for there is no truth in him. When he lies, he speaks his native language, for he is a liar and the father of lies.” It is true, the Gospel of John is extremely antisemitic. I almost laughed at the abstract of this theological paper: “Biblical interpreters have long wrestled with the vicious anti-Jewish rhetoric of John’s gospel including, mostly famously, when Jesus calls Jews “children of the devil” (8:44). Post-Shoah, the anti-Jewish rhetoric of John’s gospel is even more horrifying. This article seeks to highlight the use of John 8:44 and other anti-Jewish rhetoric from John’s gospel in children’s literature from Nazi Germany.”

Proverbs 31: This one is weird. In describing a “noble woman,” the proverb says “She selects wool and flax and works with eager hands. She is like the merchant ships, bringing her food from afar. She gets up while it is still dark; she provides food for her family and portions for her servant girls. She considers a field and buys it; out of her earnings she plants a vineyard. She sets about her work vigorously; her arms are strong for her tasks. She sees that her trading is profitable, and her lamp does not go out at night. In her hand she holds the distaff and grasps the spindle with her fingers [...] She makes linen garments and sells them, and supplies the merchants with sashes.”

This is literally the opposite of “career women are useless.” The proverb says the most noble, valuable women are businesswomen who work hard and get shit done. One suspects that she has taken her husband’s word for what the Bible says, rather than read it herself.

As for “fedposting,” remember the story noted that “Dinsmoor posted that he ‘was 9mm away from fedposting’ two gay people at a store.” Given her track record so far, we can safely assume there was no hint of “self-defense” in whatever altercation the two gay people unfortunately had to deal with.

Back to Gab:

He has been out on bond for almost a year, and struggling financially since the news treated him worse than a murderer, causing our main sheepskin suppliers to abandon us.

The trial is coming up, and we are short. If convicted, we stand to lose nearly everything. We ask, if able, you to help us pay for his legal defense against the tyrannical abuse from antichrist Washington state to a Christian family man. Thank you and God bless.

If he was being treated “worse than a murderer,” he’d be rotting away in prison, which is very clearly where he belongs for the safety of his community. He is a menace and a disgrace of a human being, and it’s a wonder that his pathetic wife has tried to rationalize it all away as perfectly normal and acceptable behavior.

It betrays just what a cesspool Gab is, if this kind of rhetoric is normal and accepted. And it shows, once again, the way religion can be used to justify any manner of bigotry and hate, whether warranted by the actual religious text or not—all while ignoring actual commandments like “love thy neighbor.” It’s both frustrating and, in the age of endless guns, terrifying.

And you know what’s amazing? The wife left out the most salient details, and her screed was still absolutely evil.

