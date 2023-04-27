Warren slams GOP senator for 'jeopardizing America’s national security'

x Senator Tuberville is blocking promotions for nearly 200 military officials–jeopardizing national security & harming military families–to take away servicemembers' freedom to travel for reproductive health care. I'm taking this fight to the Senate floor. https://t.co/rbiV8D4JcL — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) April 25, 2023

So far, none of the troop-loving, Pentagon-boosting Republicans in the Senate have opposed Tuberville, including the supposedly pro-choice Sens. Lisa Murkowski and Susan Collins. That’s despite Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin’s testimony that the obstruction is harming national security. The delay has caused a “ripple effect in the force that makes us far less ready than we need to be,” Austin said.

According to another senior defense official, Tuberville’s block includes “five three-star officers” who were supposed to rotate to new jobs by summer, including “the commander of the Navy’s 5th Fleet, which oversees military operations in the Middle East, and the Pentagon’s representative on NATO’s military committee.”

Senate Republicans are turning a deaf ear to that harm, doubling down on their unpopular and dangerous abortion policies while actively damaging national security.

Brand-new polling from the Pew Research Center demonstrates how dangerous that policy platform could be for the Republicans in 2024, even in very red states. A “growing share of Americans living in states where abortion is prohibited say abortions are hard to obtain in their local area,” Pew reports. “And the share of people in these states who say access to abortion should be easier has increased since August 2019.”

In those abortion ban states, 38% said that abortion should be easier to get, up 11 points from a 2019 survey. Support for making abortions even harder to get dropped 4 points since 2019, from 32% to 28%. Again, this is in the Republican states these senators represent.

Opposing abortion and damaging the military is hardly a winning combination for Republicans, but at this point fighting Biden administration policies and appeasing the evangelical far right is the game plan, despite big losses on the issue in 2022.

