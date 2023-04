GOP midterm autopsy fails to mention the 800-pound orange elephant

One of the RNC's unofficial explanations for this tiny oversight is that RNC chair Ronna McDaniel is trying to avoid any appearance of bias in the 2024 Republican primary. The other is the fact that many of the GOP candidates who crashed and burned in 2022 are eyeing new bids in 2024.

To recap, the draft report—which is supposed to spur discussion at an RNC meeting in Oklahoma City later this week—declines to name the person who has single-handedly driven the party into the ground over the past three election cycles, and further omits any discussion of the fatally flawed candidates who are currently planning a second bite of the apple in '24.

"The GOP does not want to give opponents fuel for criticism, so authors were loath to mention them by name," writes The Post.

Brillz. Don't go changin', GOP.

The report does admit abortion was a sticking point in the midterms for Republican candidates, but concludes that they simply need to talk more about the issue.

Amen. We recommend extended debates over how many weeks should be the cutoff point for people to make their own medical decisions, and what, if any, exceptions should be extended to people who were raped or might die. We also humbly submit "Bans or Bust!" as a Republican catch phrase next cycle.

Another problem uncovered by the report was the dismal fundraising of the lackluster Republican candidates handpicked by... shhhhh. Don't say it.

The RNC also recommends pushing both early and mail-in voting—two methods that were explicitly demonized by... shhhhh. Don't say it.

Shockingly, the report is being pooh-poohed by some members of the party.

“If it doesn’t mention Donald Trump or the candidates with the Trump endorsement, it’s not worth the paper it’s written on,” Bill Palatucci, an RNC member from New Jersey and anti-Trumper, told the Post.

Oh, come now. There's no bad ideas in a GOP brainstorming session.

