Cheers and Jeers: Rum and Coke FRIDAY!

"Following recent reports of Justice Clarence Thomas's failure to disclose lavish vacations and gifts from a Republican donor, the Supreme Court released a three-page statement signed by all nine justices committing to follow 'foundational ethics and principles.' Okay, but it wasn't all nine we were worried about. I mean, Elena Kagan's last vacation was to the Lincoln Memorial, and she took the bus."

—Seth Meyers "A state prison next to Disney World. He's about to run for president and his latest proposal is, I'm gonna put Florida convicts next to your children."

—Stephen Colbert, on Ron DeSantis's feud with Disney x Metaphor accomplished. pic.twitter.com/55gHElCxdq — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) April 22, 2023 - "It's pretty annoying to be both-sides'ing something when the two sides are 'I am trans' and 'That makes me so mad I'm going to shoot sixty-five dollars worth of non-refundable beer.’ "

—John Oliver, on Anheuser-Busch's panicked response to the MAGA bigots' freakout over a Bud Lite promotion with trans influencer Dylan Mulvaney. "Just the other day I was testifying at the House appropriations subcommittee, and explaining how our budget was going to help with things like railroad safety, air traffic control, and other transportation needs. And we had to take a break so that they could all go and vote on a bill to kick transgender teenagers off of sports teams. That was the priority for the House GOP that day. So these things really are getting in the way of our ability to get things done. We're literally building bridges and they're literally banning books."

—Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg on The Daily Show

Cheers and Jeers for Friday, April 28, 2023

Note: Just a quick heads-up that C&J will be taking the day off Monday so that we can use the weekend to recharge our batteries as we prepare for the headlong sprint into the final crazy 243 days of 2023. Back Tuesday morning as a floating apparition in the lotus position spouting trite zen sayings that will drive you mad. Because to drive madness without sayings is to say madness without driving. —Mgt.

By the Numbers:

7 days!!!

Weeks 'til the start of the Memorial Day weekend: 4

Days 'til the La Habra Citrus Fair in California: 7

Percent of U.S. adults surveyed in 1995 and 2023, respectively, who believe abortion should be legal in most or all cases, via Pew Research: 60%, 62%

Percent of U.S. adults polled for NBC News who believe American society is basically racist: 59%

Percent of Black and Hispanic adults, respectively, who believe it: 79%, 69%

Rank of Frontier, Spirit, and Jetblue among airlines that had the most customer complaints in 2022: #1, #2, #3

Age of Jerry Springer when he died this week: 78

Puppy Pic of the Day: Weekend plans…

CHEERS to order in the courts. As we head into the last weekend of April, we note that a number of court decisions have been on the right side of history, not to mention the law. Caution: hot takes ahead that may singe your corneas…

Trump v. Pence The top federal judge for the D.C. district court has issued a swift rejection of former President Donald Trump's assertion of executive privilege to prevent former Vice President Mike Pence from testifying before a grand jury investigating efforts to overturn the 2020 election, sources familiar with the matter told ABC News. (Pence finally testified yesterday.) Gettin’ quite a workout this week, buddy. Trump Rape Trial The judge overseeing a civil battery and defamation trial for columnist E. Jean Carroll against Donald Trump warned the former president’s counsel on Wednesday about comments their client made on social media about the case. … Judge[Lewis] Kaplan warned Trump’s attorney Joe Tacopina that…any further statements about the case could open Trump up to “a new source of potential liability.” Disney v. Puddingfingers The Walt Disney Co. on Wednesday filed a lawsuit in federal court against Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and other officials alleging a "targeted campaign of government retaliation" after the company publicly opposed a state law that critics call "Don't Say Gay." Smartmatic v. Fox News In the wake of its historic $787 million settlement with Dominion, Fox News will now turn over additional evidence as part of the ongoing $2.7 billion defamation case it is facing from Smartmatic, lawyers for both sides said in court on Wednesday. Devin Nunes’ Revolving Door of Humiliation A federal judge has thrown out libel suits former Rep. Devin Nunes and his relatives filed over a 2018 Esquire article alleging that a dairy farm owned by Nunes’ family members hired undocumented workers.

And if you're wondering if the six conservatives on the Supreme Court will be doing anything crazy this weekend, the answer is no. Just the usual bloodletting rituals, spring cleaning of the star chamber, deluxe junkets on the dimes of litigants who have business before them, and a few games of Pin The Scarlet Letter On The Libertine.

CHEERS to timely reminders. You could've knocked me down with a feather when I got an email from a congressperson that wasn't trying to score cheap political points, scare me half to death about something Republicans are doing, or extract money from me as a craven money beg. Rep. Chellie Pingree (D) is my representative for Maine's 1st District and, shocker of shockers, she was just reaching out to let her constituents know that her primary job is lending a hand when the government isn’t functioning as well as it should:

When North Yarmouth resident Barbara Devlin retired after working for more than 45 years, she never expected to have to wait more than 18 months to receive her Social Security benefits. But that's exactly what happened, due to an online system error and obstacles amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Rep. Chellie Pingree (D-ME) is here to help. My office was there to help. Within a month, Barbara's hard-earned benefits appeared in her checking account. "It was just amazing," she told me. The caseworkers in my office are the bridge between federal agencies and my constituents, like Barbara. I often say, you shouldn't have to call your Congressperson to get help from the government—but my office is here to help, so please don't hesitate to reach out.

Oh. [Takes finger off 'delete' button] [Puts anti-anxiety pill back in bottle.] [Slips credit card back into wallet] Thanks.

CHEERS to #5. Happy 265th birthday to President James Monroe—the last Founding Father to occupy the White House. He creeped people out by wearing his revolution-era clothing and a powdered wig at a time when doing so was long out of style. He also told Europe and Russia to keep their paws off the west and then sucked up to the AARP by snagging Florida. Then there was this bit of insanity (From Secret Lives of the U.S. Presidents by Cormac O'Brien):

Secretary of the Treasury William Crawford once came calling on the president with a stack of patronage recommendations, all of which Monroe rejected. Monroe’s first attempt to chase Crawford from his home with puffs of air from his fireplace bellows failed to dislodge the Treasury Secretary. Enraged, Crawford threw a temper tantrum and demanded to know whom Monroe intended to appoint; the president replied it was none of Crawford's damn business. Crawford snapped and actually advanced on the chief executive with his cane raised, calling Monroe a "damned infernal old scoundrel." Monroe then stepped to the fireplace, seized a pair of fire tongs, and chased his secretary of the treasury from the Executive Mansion.

Historians call it "The night Monroe went mad." Fox News calls it "Any weekday night with Laura Ingraham."

BRIEF SANITY BREAK

x It’s Friday…



And on Fridays we dance! 💃🕺



🔊 pic.twitter.com/RSi2fTFu2e — Jessi 💫 (@its_jessi_grace) April 14, 2023

CHEERS to Great Moments in Real Estate. On Sunday’s date in 1803, Robert Livingston and James Monroe concluded a deal with France that increased the size of the United states by 828,000 square miles. Price tag: $23,000,000. We know it as The Louisiana Purchase. Century 21 agents know it as "The holy grail of commission checks."

CHEERS to home vegetation. The last weekend of April is here already??? Cheesum crow, this year is flying by, but I hope the weekend takes its sweet time. The boob-tubage starts tonight with the latest news on MSNBC...or Round 2 and 3 of the NFL draft is tonight at 7 on ABC. (Sorry, no Wheel of Fortune or Jeopardy! because of it.) There’s also a new episode of Whose Line Is It Anyway? at 9 on the CW.

Official supervisor of the NFL draft.

The most popular movies and streamers, new and old, are all reviewed here at Rotten Tomatoes. (Are You There, God? It’s Me, Margaret is getting boffo reviews.) The NHL playoff schedule is here, the NBA playoff schedule is here, and the Major League Baseball schedule is here. Round 4 of the NFL draft is tomorrow on ABC from—WTF?—noon 'til 7??? Tomorrow night at 8 CNN and C-SPAN air the White House Correspondents Dinner (more on that below). Pedro Pascal (The Mandalorian) hosts SNL with musical guest Coldplay.

Sunday at 7, NBC airs a two-hour tribute to Carol Burnett for her 90th birthday. Marge and Lisa start a charity together on The Simpsons, and Meg takes Brian and Stewie to Russia on Family Guy. The night ends with new episodes of Succession and Barry on HBO, followed by another award-winning plate of intellectual haggis on Last Week Tonight with John Oliver.

Now here's your Sunday morning lineup:

Meet the Press: Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas; MAGA presidential candidate Ramek Ramaswamy; Luke Russert. Sunday at noon. This Week: Sen. Chris Coons (D-DE); Rep. Steve Scalise (The Cult-LA); Face the Nation: Reps. Ro Khanna (D-CA), Tony Gonzales (The Cult-TX), and Nancy Mace (The Cult-SC); former Trump economic stooge Gary Cohn. CNN's State of the Union: Bernie!!! Plus Gov. Asa Hutchinson (The Cult-AR), House majority whip Tom Hemmer (The Cult-MN), Democratic strategist Lis Smith, and former congressman and Jan. 6 committee member Adam Kinzinger. Fox GOP Talking Points Sunday: Ain’t gonna be Tucker Carlson Ha Ha Ha Ha Ha Ha!!!

Happy viewing!

Ten years ago in C&J: April 28, 2013

CHEERS to joining the fight. We're wrastlin' with some gun bills up here in the Maine legislature (with the feds diddling, gun-control progress will only be made at the state level, it seems), and the responsible side just got a nice shot in the arm (so to speak) from one of our most famous residents:

Maine author Stephen King and his wife have made what's being called a "substantial donation" to a statewide group advocating for stricter gun control laws. The Coalition for a Safer Maine says King is a gun owner…who also supports expanded background checks on gun sales and a ban on the sale of high-capacity ammunition magazines.

While he was at it, King also came out in favor of airbags on all demonically-possessed Plymouth Furies.

CHEERS to the night of a thousand narcissists. The White House Correspondents Dinner is tomorrow night. Yes, it's the worst kind of kissy-kissy fest among the Washington political elite and their lapdogs in the media. But President Biden showed some decent comic timing last year, plus once in awhile the designated comedian co-host (The Daily Show’s Roy Wood Jr. this year) lands a blow or two. A brief trip down memory lane...

"Dick Cheney is a scary man. I tell my kids, if two cars pull up and one has a stranger and the other car has Dick Cheney, you get in the car with the stranger!"

—Wanda Sykes, 2009 "I stand by [President Bush] because he stands for things. Not only for things, he stands on things. Things like aircraft carriers. And rubble. And recently-flooded city squares. And that sends a strong message: no matter what happens to America, she will always rebound with the most powerfully-staged photo ops in the world."

—Stephen Colbert, 2006 “Republicans seem to support one fella—some guy named Brandon. He’s having a really good year, and I’m kinda happy for him!”

—Joe Biden, at last year’s WH Correspondents Dinner "I actually really like Sarah [Huckabee Sanders]. I think she’s very resourceful. She burns facts, and then she uses that ash to create a perfect smoky eye."

—Michelle Wolf, 2018 "The board of governors had a meeting and drew up some ground rules for tonight's talk. For example, there are a number of subjects I've been instructed to avoid: Newt Gingrich's first wife, Bob Dole's first wife, Phil Gramm's first wife, Dick Armey's first wife, Rush Limbaugh's first wife, Rush Limbaugh's second wife, and Rush Limbaugh's third wife."

—Al Franken, 1994 "I'm not going to tell you politicians how to do politics. That would be like you guys telling me what to do with my body."

—Cecily Strong, 2015

The pre-game smoochfest starts at 8 on MSNBC and CNN. Or at 6 on C-SPAN...but only if you're a real glutton punishment.

Have a great weekend. Floor's open...What are you cheering and jeering about today?

