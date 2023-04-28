Abbreviated Pundit Roundup: What running on freedom (Biden's campaign) really means

NBC:

“He was basically the only person on Fox who would dare to have me on, and I’m not the only case,” Beattie said. “There are other people, and nobody would dare let them on any other Fox show. But Tucker would have them on to say things that you won’t hear anywhere on American TV.”

“He amplified [my] reporting more than anyone else,” Darren Beattie, a blogger and purveyor of conspiracy theories related to the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, said Monday on a web show hosted by Turning Point USA President Charlie Kirk.

On web shows and message boards, creators of hate and conspiracy theory content bemoaned the loss of Carlson and their path to a mainstream audience.

Fox News’ dismissal of top-rated host Tucker Carlson sent shock waves through mainstream and conservative media this week. But nowhere was Carlson’s loss felt more than on the fringe and right-wing websites and forums where so many of his narratives originated.

Carlson’s show echoed conspiracy theories and disinformation that gained traction on extremist forums like 4chan — and that would otherwise not have appeared on Fox News.

Far right laments Tucker Carlson’s ouster and loss of its shot at the mainstream

Last night @AllInWithChris was the #1 cable news show at 8pm in both total viewers and the 25-54 demographic https://t.co/TxFET3YnKx

Who Could Mistake Tucker Carlson For Anything Else? It is generally true that people grow and change as they get older, but that's not necessarily the same thing as saying that they become different. Some people just become more and more themselves, and do not so much grow as build addition after addition onto their home and then decorate all of them identically. The fixtures and finishes might get more expensive, but fundamentally it is the same four walls opening onto the same views. Wherever they go, there they are. They do not, would not and anyway could not, ever leave. For someone like Tucker Carlson, staying in that space has been something like his job for many years.

x Tucker Carlson: "I’m already in talks to be let go from OAN, Breitbart, and The Daily Caller." https://t.co/20OyUaGJvt" — The Onion (@TheOnion) April 27, 2023

Charles P Pierce/Esquire:

The Bravery of E. Jean Carroll She's taken a hailstorm of abuse already in her suit against Trump, but this was really leading with her chin. And then she said the bravest thing of all. “It left me unable to ever have a romantic life again.” I trust I don't need to elaborate what Carroll is risking on cross-examination by saying this. Granted, she also testified that she's taken a hailstorm of abuse already, but this was really leading with her chin. And it's not like everybody involved in this proceeding doesn't feel the dark pressure emanating from Florida, and that definitely includes Judge Lewis Kaplan, who warned the former president* not to monkey-wrench the trial from afar.

x We're so close to events that some times it's hard to see their significance. The former VPOTUS just testified in a criminal investigation of his former POTUS. That is basically breathtaking. — Harry Litman (@harrylitman) April 27, 2023

The New York Times:

Airman Accused of Leak Has History of Racist and Violent Remarks, Filing Says Prosecutors accused Jack Teixeira of trying to cover up his actions and described a possible propensity toward violence. Prosecutors pointedly questioned Airman Teixeira’s overall state of mind, disclosing that he was suspended from high school in 2018 for alarming comments about the use of Molotov cocktails and other weapons, and trawled the internet for information about mass shootings. He engaged in “regular discussions about violence and murder” on the same social media platform, Discord, that he used to post classified information, the filing said, and he surrounded his bed at his parents’ house with firearms and tactical gear.

x A lot of vulnerable Republicans voted for this bill to decimate Veterans' care, and reneg on our sacred promise to those who served. And we'll make sure voters in their district hear a lot about it in 2024. 🇺🇲https://t.co/mSo9iVoP25 — VoteVets (@votevets) April 26, 2023

Brandi Buchman/Emptywheel:

THE BIG FINISH: THE PROUD BOYS SEDITIOUS CONSPIRACY TRIAL GOES TO THE JURY The mere physical task of sorting through the evidence before them is significant all its own and it is only eclipsed by the burden to finally render a verdict that is just and reflective of the instructions they received at the conclusion of what has been the Justice Department’s longest Jan. 6 trial to date. When Assistant U.S. Attorney Conor Mulroe took the podium for the final time this week in U.S. District Judge Tim Kelly’s courtroom, he faced the jury, his suit a dark blue and his tie a muted red, and harkened first to the words of the Proud Boys ringleader Henry “Enrique” Tarrio on Jan. 4, 2021: “Whatever happens, Make it a spectacle.” Tarrio said this to his now co-defendant, Joseph Biggs, just before his arrest on the 4th. What followed was a sequence of events that led Tarrio to exactly where he found himself this week: listening to a federal prosecutor standing just a few feet away tell a jury of his peers that he was responsible for a conspiracy that nearly toppled democracy as they and America have only ever known it.

This APR from 2013 (referencing Netroots Nation 2009) encapsulates what needs to be said about Nate Silver, reportedly leaving FiveThirtyEight after cutbacks:

[At a] 2009 Netroots Nation panel with Nate Silve … panelists were Greg Dworkin (moderator), contributing editor at Daily Kos, Charlie Cook of The Cook Political Report, Mark Blumenthal, editor and publisher of Pollster.com (now Huffington Post Pollster), Nate Silver of FiveThirtyEight.com [a stand alone at the time], and Charles Franklin, the co-developer of Pollster.com. Lots on Nate Silver today, but interestingly, it's about the quality of Nate the Great's writing, not his math skills. (h/t HuffPost Pollster). The greatest thing @fivethirtyeight ever accomplished was not forecasting elections. It was proving the market for data-driven news analysis — Drew Linzer But when you look at it, with all due respect to Silver, his ability to beat the armchair analysis of the TV pundits is much more a story about the TV pundits being morons than it is a story about Silver having an amazingly innovative analytic method. [..]. But most of all, from a non-grumpy viewpoint Silver's success is a reminder that journalism is about more than getting the answers right. He's a fantastic and engaging writer, who not only came up with an election forecasting method that far outpaces the TV pundits but more impressively he found a large audience for it.—Matt Yglesias