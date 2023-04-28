Trump embraces insurrectionist who wants to execute members of Congress

Micki Larson-Olson doing her thing

On Sept. 30, 2022, 53-year-old retired Master Sergeant Micki Larson-Olson was found guilty of “a misdemeanor charge for resisting efforts by law enforcement officers to clear the U.S. Capitol grounds after the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol breach.” Larson-Olson, who was dressed in a Captain America costume, refused to get off of the scaffolding U.S. Capitol Police were trying to clear in the wake of the insurrection. This costumed QAnon MAGA person received a 180-day jail sentence from the Superior Court judge.

On Thursday, a now free Larson-Olson was embraced by disgraced former president Donald Trump. According to The Washington Post, the cosplaying MAGA Larson-Olson said, after yelling to him about being a Jan. 6 defendant, Trump came over, gave her a hug, and told her to “hang in there,” adding “You just take care of yourself. You’ve been through too much. You’re going to wind up being happy.”

Larson-Olson is a long time QAnon embracer and Donald Trump rally-follower, recognized for her big red, white, and blue outfits. By the way, she’s also called for Congress to be tried and executed for treason … for stealing the election from Donald Trump. Her understanding of reality matches this profile. After serving 161 days of her sentence, she told the Post she’s still heavily into QAnon, though now she’s a part of an offshoot group called the Negative 48.

