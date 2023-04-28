First independent poll finds volatile race to lead Philadelphia

The only other poll that was released in all of April was a GBAO internal for Domb conducted April 16-19, and it also found Rhynhart leading in a tight field. The former city controller this time edged out Gym 21-19 with Domb and Parker just behind at 17% and 16%, respectively; Brown was also in fifth with 13%, while another 14% were undecided and minor candidates took the rest. The memo, though, argues that Domb has improved by 4% since earlier in the month to help make its case that he can prevail in a “fluid” contest.

Indeed, quite a bit has happened in this contest over the last several days. Parker and Rhynhart, as we recently wrote, earned endorsements from Rep. Brendan Boyle and former Gov. Ed Rendell, respectively.

But Gym got some unwelcome news Thursday when a group called the Coalition for Safety and Equitable Growth launched what the Philadelphia Inquirer reports is a $200,000 ad buy attacking her for opposing an unsuccessful 2019 bill that would have put restrictions on pharmaceutical sales representatives at a time when her husband worked as an attorney for a pharma company. The paper notes that Gym had consulted with the city’s Board of Ethics the previous year and was informed that she did not need to recuse herself in the matter or disclose her spouse’s position.

It’s not clear who's funding the group behind this ad campaign, but the Inquirer says that we should know by May 5, which is the deadline for PACs to submit updated financial reports. Gym’s team, though, has already suggested that Republican megadonor Jeff Yass is orchestrating the offensive, saying the charter school advocate and his allies “want to tear Helen down because they know she stands up for public education, and for everyday people over their narrow and greedy special interests.” Gym, for her part, has the support of the American Federation of Teachers, which has financed its own super PAC to help her.

Until now, most of the negative ads have come from Domb, targeting another self-funder, Brown. A month ago, Domb debuted a commercial going after his rival over old ads that seemed to imply that Michelle Obama had endorsed him (an Obama aide made it clear she hadn't). Brown, who is the only major contender who has never held elected office, ran an ad of his own showing images of Domb, Gym, Parker, and two former city councilmembers who have since dropped out to argue, “We've all seen how crime got worse while these candidates sat in City Hall,” but he didn’t single any of his rivals out.

Brown also experienced a rough week that began Monday when a judge approved a deal between the Board of Ethics and a super PAC allied to him. The PAC agreed to finance only general get-out-the-vote efforts rather than specifically aid him. The agreement came two weeks after the board filed a lawsuit alleging the group had improperly coordinated with Brown, something both they and the candidate deny. In a debate the next day, Brown falsely insisted that the ethics board “settled the case because they didn’t have a case,” even though the agreement wasn’t a settlement at all: The case remains active, and the head of the ethics board said that any claims otherwise are “false and misleading.”

One of the board’s allegations is that a “former candidate for federal office” last year helped Brown meet with potential super PAC donors, and while it didn’t name names, the Inquirer reported on Thursday that the individual in question is a Republican, businessman Jeff Bartos. Bartos, who was the GOP’s 2018 nominee for lieutenant governor and lost last year’s Senate primary, confirmed he was the person being described, though he added, “I don’t recall that I was able to get anyone to do anything.”

