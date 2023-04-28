New GOP majority on North Carolina's top court greenlights gerrymandering

The ruling represents a far-reaching partisan power grab that Democratic Justice Anita Earls called out in a scathing dissent joined by fellow Democrat Mike Morgan. Earls pointed out that the majority's decision overturns a fundamental protection found in the state constitution that guarantees the right to vote in fair elections. She blasted the majority's claims that judges are incapable of determining when gerrymandering crosses the line, noting that "courts both in North Carolina and around the country … have successfully confronted this question." (Just a week ago, the Alaska Supreme Court issued a unanimous opinion holding that partisan gerrymandering violates its state constitution.)

Last year, Republicans had twice attempted to pass congressional gerrymanders engineering a 10-4 or even 11-3 Republican majority, which the courts blocked on a preliminary basis. Given the GOP's repeated failures to craft a legal map, the courts drew their own congressional map to be used temporarily for 2022 while the case proceeded.

That map was the first fair one North Carolina had seen in many years and resulted in a 7-7 split between the parties, befitting its status as a swing state. Now, Republicans will almost certainly create a map that targets four Democratic representatives, Jeff Jackson, Wiley Nickel, Don Davis, and Kathy Manning, all of whom (except for Manning) were elected for the first time last year.

The courts also blocked the GOP's initial legislative gerrymanders last year, but Republicans passed a second set of maps that were somewhat tamer than the first, which the courts let temporarily remain in place for last year's elections while the case challenging them proceeded. While the Democratic justices subsequently struck down the Senate map in December, they upheld the House map and declared it was legally "established" and therefore valid for the rest of the decade.

To allow Republicans to redraw the state House map in addition to the other maps, the GOP justices engaged in pretzel logic to get around the state constitution's ban on mid-decade redistricting, which only a court order can override. GOP lawmakers had claimed judicial intervention to temporarily bar the first House map meant that the second map was not legally "established" because legislators only drew that second map after being compelled to act by the courts.

However, Republicans voluntarily chose to pass that revised House map. They could instead have continued fighting to preserve their initial map and let the courts temporarily implement one for just the 2022 elections while the case remained pending. (Under state law, a court-imposed remedial map may be used "in the next general election only.")

With new legislative gerrymanders, Republicans will almost certainly be able to maintain the three-fifth supermajorities needed to put constitutional amendments on the ballot and override vetoes even if Democrats hold the governor's office in next year's elections. Their new maps will also continue to discriminate against Black voters: The GOP's 2022 maps dismantled districts protected by the Voting Rights Act on the basis that North Carolina's voting patterns are not racially polarized despite ample evidence to the contrary, a move enabled by the U.S. Supreme Court's repeated rulings undermining the VRA.

Friday's ruling could also have other far-reaching implications nationally, since it could end up mooting a pending U.S. Supreme Court case in which North Carolina Republicans have asked the federal high court to issue a radical ruling of its own.

In that case, Republicans want the court to overturn two centuries of constitutional law by dismantling the power of state judges to enforce state constitutions when adjudicating laws passed by state legislatures that govern federal elections. If it rules in favor of this argument, known as the "independent state legislature" theory, the Supreme Court would hand gerrymandered legislatures across the country nearly unchecked power to gerrymander and restrict voting access in federal races.

That case, called Moore v. Harper, was argued Dec. 7; while a ruling could come at any time, the federal court often waits until the end of its term in late June before issuing decisions in its most contentious cases. However, GOP state legislators have said they don't expect to begin redistricting until summer, which would likely mean not until after the court's term ends.