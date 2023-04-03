Sign and send to Congress: Approve Biden’s investments in human needs like child and elder care

President Biden's Build Back Better Act was a recognition that investing in the people of the United States was just as important in investing in structures—that we are America and that securing our future success with structural support is also securing the long-term strength and viability of our nation.

The Build Back Better Act was immensely popular with the public, yet Republicans gutted most of the core human needs investments like early education and child care, paid family leave, elder care, and stronger Medicare and Medicaid systems.

Fortunately, President Biden's 2024 budget revived popular pieces of his Build Back Better agenda that weren’t included in the infrastructure and climate bills that Democrats passed last session, giving us another shot at building an economy where we can all thrive. Now we need Congress to approve this budget priority.

