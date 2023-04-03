Donald Trump is planning a big show for the day of his criminal court appearance

It’s important to remember that as of now, exactly what charges Trump faces are still not public, so every commentator you see talking about the strength or weakness of the charges is talking directly out of their own ass. Trump’s own lawyers don’t know what the charges or the evidence are. “We’re way too early to start deciding what motions we’re going to file or not file, and we do need to see the indictment and get to work,” Trump lawyer Joe Tacopina told ABC’s “This Week” on Sunday. “I mean, look, this is the beginning.”

Trump’s lawyers are already saying they’ll vigorously contest the charges—“I very much anticipate a motion to dismiss coming, because there’s no law that fits this,” Tacopina said—but that’s their job. The commentators who are out there making arguments about indictments they haven’t seen are just being irresponsible. On Tuesday, we’ll know more.

Tuesday will also tell the story of how much violent protest materializes. Claiming his indictment was imminent last month, Trump called for protests, but so far, his supporters have not been showing up in significant numbers. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene is going to New York on Tuesday for what she claims is a “peaceful protest” with the New York Young Republican Club—the group before which she said, in December, “if Steve Bannon and I organized [Jan. 6], we would have won. Not to mention, it would’ve been armed.”

The New York Police Department is preparing for protests, but according to a spokesperson for Mayor Eric Adams, “there are no credible threats to the city at this time.” District Attorney Alvin Bragg and his office, however, have faced death threats and vile, bigoted emails.

“Hay George Soros a** hole puppet If you want President Trump come and get me to,” the New York Daily News reports one email read. “Remember we are everywhere and we have guns.”

Another read, “How do we a a [n----r] like you removed feom office?”

Trump has aimed some of his most vicious attacks at Bragg in recent weeks, including a photo of himself holding a baseball bat next to a picture of Bragg. That post was subsequently removed. Trump has also attacked the judge who will be overseeing his case, claiming New York Supreme Court Justice Juan Merchan “HATES ME.”

Whatever we learn Tuesday, the Manhattan criminal charges against Trump remain just one of the serious legal threats he faces. He is additionally the subject of investigations by Fulton County, Georgia, District Attorney Fani Willis and special counsel Jack Smith.

