Trump's arraignment may not be the most important thing happening in U.S. politics on Tuesday

While Kelly insists that it’s a lie to say he’d definitely rule to keep the 1849 abortion ban in place, Wisconsin Right to Life had to change the wording of how it describes its endorsed candidates after Protasiewicz made an issue of its endorsement. Originally, it said, “The Wisconsin Right to Life Political Action Committee endorses candidates who have pledged to champion pro-life values and stand with Wisconsin Right to Life’s legislative strategy.” It then added the sentence, “In judicial elections, the Wisconsin Right to Life Political Action Committee endorses candidates whose judicial philosophies and values fit with those of Wisconsin Right to Life.” Kelly is also endorsed by Pro-Life Wisconsin, which only endorses candidates “who recognize the personhood of the preborn baby and hold the principled and compassionate no-exceptions pro-life position.”

Sounds like his vote is really up in the air, doesn’t it? That’s what’s on the ballot on April 4.

Kelly also recently appeared remotely at an event headlined by an anti-abortion extremist who has called the murder of abortion providers “justified.” He’s also getting the benefit of support from Scott Presler, a far-right influencer who has called Jan. 6 “the largest civil rights protest in American history,” dabbled in QAnon, and worked for what the Anti-Defamation League calls the largest anti-Muslim organization in the U.S. and the Southern Poverty Law Center calls an “extreme hate group.”

Kelly has benefited from a flood of outside spending on his behalf, including an antisemitic ad tying Protasiewicz to the perennial target of antisemitic political advertising, George Soros.

Also on the ballot in part of Wisconsin on Tuesday is a state Senate race that will determine whether Republicans have the supermajority they need to start impeaching and removing Democratic officials from office. Dan Knodl, the Republican in that race, has said he’d support impeaching and removing Protasiewicz, among others.

Can you spare some time to help protect democracy and abortion rights by getting out the vote in Wisconsin?

