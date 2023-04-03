Barely Speaker McCarthy stumbles over debt ceiling, budget again

Enter the Problem Solvers! That’s the bipartisan group of meddlers who have yet to really solve anything. According to Politico, some Democrats in that gang are meeting with some Republicans to create a “fallback plan.” The only member of what Politico is calling a “rogue band of moderate Democrats” to go on the record was the House’s answer to Sen. Joe Manchin, Rep. Jared Golden of Maine.

“None of us work for the White House. We work for our constituents. And they should start talking and negotiating,” he told Politico, giving them their favorite thing: a quote from a nominal Democrat bashing Biden. Another, who refused to go on the record, said: “you’ve got party leaders in both houses that don’t want us to talk to one another.” Supposedly they’ve been meeting with GOP “centrists” since the beginning of February. However, two more anonymous lawmakers told Politico that “they have not honed specific details yet.” So that’s clearly progressing well.

The White House remains steadfast in to its demand for a clean debt ceiling bill, no cuts attached. “It’s time for Republicans to stop playing games, agree to a pass a clean debt ceiling bill, and quit threatening to wreak havoc on our economy. And if they want to have a conversation about our nation’s economic and fiscal future, it’s time for them to put out a Budget—as the President has done with his detailed plan to grow the economy, lower costs, and reduce the deficit by nearly $3 trillion.”

And they feel pretty good about that position. “How does [McCarthy] win here?” an economic adviser to the White House asked rhetorically. “They don’t really have a strategic plan.”

They don’t have a budget, either, with an agreement in just the House GOP months away, according to Arrington.

That’s Biden’s fault, too, McCarthy insists. “Well, we were going to do the budget in April but unfortunately the president’s so late with his budget, it delays our budget.” Which is not an actual legislating thing. There’s no rule about the House having to wait for the White House.

Which also doesn’t much help McCarthy’s efforts to make himself look like a real leader.

The Republican Party’s leadership and its presidential candidates have leaned further and further into doom-and-gloom “woke apocalypse” rhetoric. Kerry and Markos analyze what has so far been a losing strategy to make Americans feel frightened of demanding actual policy ideas from Republicans.