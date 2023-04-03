Trump is boldly going where no president has gone before—to an arraignment hearing

A supporter of former President Donald Trump waves as he departs from Palm Beach International Airport on Monday, April 3, 2023, in West Palm Beach, Fla. (Matias J. Ocner/Miami Herald via AP)

Donald Trump touched down at LaGuardia Airport on Monday afternoon, making his way to Trump Tower ahead of his Tuesday arraignment in a Manhattan courtroom on charges related to the hush money payment meant to conceal an alleged sexual relationship with adult film actor Stormy Daniels.

Conservative media has been breathlessly covering the journey since he left Mar-a-Lago, the golf club in Florida he calls home.

