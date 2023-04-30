Dark Brandon shows up at White House Correspondents Dinner, steals show

'If you find yourself disoriented or confused, either you're drunk, or Marjorie Taylor Greene'

Each year the White House Correspondents Association hosts a big fancy dinner. It appears mostly to be an excuse to invite Important Celebrity Guests, upon which a few of the Important Celebrity Guests mildly roast them in ways that typically go over the heads of whoever the digs are aimed at. It's customary to invite the President of the United States, this being a gala for White House reporters. Sometimes it works, sometimes it doesn't.

President Joe Biden's still-surprising DGAF attitude—ask your kids if you don't know what that one means—when it comes to dealing with the worst of the press translates well to this setting. Thanks to the video powers of Aaron Ruper and Acyn, we can watch the highlights without having to hear any of the rest of the night's stuff, so here we go.