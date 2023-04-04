White House lines up split screen between Biden touting jobs and Trump's perp walk

President Joe Biden delivers remarks at the Cummins Power Generation Facility in Fridley, Minnesota, on April 3, 2023.

While many Democrats are either publicly or privately relishing the spectacle of Donald Trump surrendering to authorities in New York on Tuesday, no one is likely more jazzed about it than the Biden White House.

Trump's perp walk is giving President Joe Biden a chance to remind voters that while one of the two major-party 2020 candidates is getting fingerprinted, the other is tending to the nation's business.

That's exactly why Biden was in Fridley, Minnesota, on Monday talking jobs.