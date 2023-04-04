White House lines up split screen between Biden touting jobs and Trump's perp walk

Campaign Action
"Federal investment attracts private investment. It creates jobs and industries, and it demonstrates we're all in this together,” Biden said Monday during his visit to the Cummins manufacturing plant. "I'm here to talk about what we're doing to invest in America, invest in Minnesota, and the progress we've made in building an economy from the middle out and the bottom up."
While Biden's stop during his Investing in America tour certainly won't outshine Trump's perp walk in national headlines, it most certainly did make news locally in outlets such as the Star Tribune, Minnesota Public Radio, and the Minneapolis Fox affiliate, KMSP.
Before Biden's visit, Cummins announced it would be adding 100 jobs in Fridley along with making a $1 billion investment in its engine manufacturing plants in Indiana, North Carolina, and New York.
So while you're watching Trump's perp walk on Tuesday in New York, just imagine how much fun the Biden White House is having.
