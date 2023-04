Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene F-s around in New York City and finds out

Sign the petition: Marjorie Taylor Greene must be removed from U.S. House committees

From the safety of a car Greene cosied up to the “media,” giving an interview where she compared Donald Trump to political prisoners like Nelson Mandela and Jesus of Nazareth. Before you ask, Greene made a one-to-one comparison.

x A subplot to this video: Greene is being interviewed by RSBN's Brian Glenn... who she is dating, according to @kadiagoba https://t.co/mCu7mhn5jW https://t.co/OXpRGmpg3F — Sam Brodey (@sambrodey) April 4, 2023

And then Greene took a step out into the real world.

x New York said get the fuck outta here 💀pic.twitter.com/8hiZgiOEGC — 𝐁𝐞𝐤𝐬 (@antifaoperative) April 4, 2023

x LOL… Marjorie Taylor Greene gives up her protest of the #TrumpArraignment after only five minutes.

The warm New York City welcome for her (complete with whistles) was too mush for this snowflake to handle.

It’s #Arrestmas in New York City!pic.twitter.com/uy8wA38RZ2 — BigBlueWaveUSA® 🇺🇸🌊🇺🇦 (@BigBlueWaveUSA) April 4, 2023

Here’s a reenactment of Greene’s New York jaunt.

x A live shot of Greene protesting in NY today ... pic.twitter.com/0lzKdi4uqb — Denise Shearin 🌊 (@DeniseShearin) April 4, 2023

Do we have enough emojis for this?

x Poor Sporkfoot she couldn’t do 💩. 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣💙🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/jm8Op6O16b — Valerie ☮️ (@fabylousfaby) April 4, 2023

Guess who else tried to show up?

x Poor George Santos is about to cry 🤣 pic.twitter.com/s4jScLRemU — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) April 4, 2023

How’s Greene managing the reality that she is an unloved person whose hateful stance on humanity has led to this kind of response?

x “Assault that can cause audible damage to everyone’s ears…”



Noise. She is afraid of noise. And she is calling it assault.



Marge, I don’t think you’re cut out for New York City. pic.twitter.com/iZ4GlJAf5F — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) April 4, 2023

Quick reminder.

Greene subsequently tweeted out that Mayor Eric Adams should “direct NYPD to lock these people up.” The protesters. They should be locked up. That’s her position. She goes to another state and city, one that she slanders on the regular using false claims of crime and danger, and then she receives just a little bit of her own medicine sans the whole everybody should have guns while they’re protesting thing that Greene seems to love, so she calls for the state to imprison everybody.

Snowflake. Fascist snowflake. Or is that redundant?

