Live Coverage: Trump pleads not guilty to 34 felony counts

Former President Donald Trump sits at the defense table with his defense team in a Manhattan court, Tuesday, April 4, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Donald Trump rolled up to Trump Tower on Monday, surrounded by FBI Agents and Secret Service, but notably not surrounded by an adoring crowd. In the next hour, Trump is expected to climb back into a limo and be driven the four miles between his gold-plated apartment and the courthouse in Manhattan. At that point, Trump will be arrested and informed of the charges against him.

Reports from some of those around Trump have indicated that he may make some kind of statement before entering the courthouse, and it is hard to believe Trump would pass up what has to be the biggest collection of cameras that has pointed his way since at least Jan. 6, 2021. Expectations are that Trump will move immediately to a courtroom after he goes through the arrest process, where he will be given a chance to enter a plea, then—depending on whether Trump can constrain himself long enough to simply say “not guilty”—he’ll likely be immediately released and head back down the road to his New York home.

At the moment, the crowds around both the courthouse and Trump Tower are relatively small and the number of pro-Trump signs and flags is even smaller. That may change, but at the moment the efforts from Trump, Marjorie Taylor Greene, and others on the right doesn’t seem to have resulted in any significant show of in-person support for Trump.