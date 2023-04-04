'Woke sports engineering'? NCAA women's final drew a huge audience

The NCAA women’s basketball tournament final and semifinals got record-setting viewership this year, with the final getting 9.9 million viewers and peaking at 12.6 million. That’s not the only record that this year’s tournament set, The New York Times notes, with others including “the highest tournament attendance (357,542); the highest scoring final (102-85); the highest scoring half in a final (59 points by L.S.U.); most double-doubles in a single season (by [Angel] Reese with 34); and [Caitlin] Clark’s performance in the round of 8 with the first 40-point triple-double in a Division I N.C.A.A. tournament, men’s or women’s.”

While the NCAA men's final did have somewhat higher viewership, at 11.2 million, the women’s final got extremely respectable ratings for a sports event, college or professional, women’s or men’s, doing better than events including the 2021 NBA finals and the 2020 World Series. This will all have been devastating for the growing crowd of people who care passionately about women’s sports—but only for spiteful political reasons.

