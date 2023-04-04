Liberals take charge of Wisconsin Supreme Court for first time in 15 years with Protasiewicz victory

Partly that was due to Protasiewicz's massive financial edge throughout the race, which allowed her to air more ads thanks to cheaper rates afforded to candidates. She used that advantage to argue that if Kelly returned to the high court, he’d vote to keep the state's 1849 abortion ban in force. Protasiewicz also voiced her opposition to the GOP's legislative gerrymanders, which have all but guaranteed huge Republican majorities despite Wisconsin's swingy nature, blasting the maps as "rigged."

Progressives had been in the minority on the Supreme Court since 2008, but they’re set to control the court for at least two years. The next race is scheduled for 2025, when another liberal, Justice Ann Walsh Bradley, is due to go before voters again.

State supreme court races are a favorite topic of ours, and there are literally dozens more on the ballot in 2024, so we're previewing the top battles with Carah Ong Whaley of the University of Virginia's Center for Politics on this week's episode of The Downballot podcast. Carah tells us how and why so much money has come to be spent on supreme court elections in recent decades before diving into next year's key contests, including several states where control is on the line, like Ohio, Michigan, and Montana. With the stakes high for redistricting reform, abortion rights, and democracy, progressives everywhere will want to stay up-to-date on all of these races.