Donald Trump charged with 34 felonies: Responses pour in as #arrestmas trends on Twitter

After spending most of Monday night attempting an I know you are but what am I defense, Donald Trump has been indicted on 34 counts of falsifying business records in the first degree in order to influence the 2016 election.

The glad news is that Donald Trump has finally been charged with crimes, after skirting charges for decades. The responses to this announcement have been dominated by elation, with the occasional conservative trying to fundraise off the concept that we should allow people like Trump to live above the law. Cowed by their own greed, conservatives across the country realize Trump is still the frontrunner of the party—even if he can’t win the popular vote ever.

But that is for another day! As terms like #Arrestmas trended on Twitter, the online world (mostly) rejoiced in the first steps of justice being taken. There was also some celebratory gloating as conservatives cried MAGA-tears.

