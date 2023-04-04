D.C. appeals court rejects Trump's bid to block special counsel from interviewing top aides

Because the actual order remains sealed, Politico reports that it's "not immediately clear" which aides will now be obliged to testify, but Trump has been trying to block testimony from Stephen Miller, Dan Scavino, Trump's then-White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, and other ex-administration officials.

The appeals court didn't buy it, and that removes yet another obstacle Donald Trump has tried to throw up to keep federal investigators from asking questions of those closest to Trump during the planning of the Jan. 6 rally, during Trump's attempts to pressure state officials into rejecting election totals, during Trump's extended efforts to spread knowably false information intended to discredit the election's results, and during his repeated attempts to convince his vice president to single-handedly nullify state electoral slates during the joint session of Congress that met to confirm Trump's loss.

Donald really, really doesn't want federal prosecutors asking questions about Trump's actions during those last weeks in office. Unless the Supreme Court wants to step in on this one, he's running out of options for stopping it.

