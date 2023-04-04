Live coverage: Wisconsin Supreme Court and Chicago mayor elections

Wisconsin is holding its officially nonpartisan contest for a pivotal seat on the state Supreme Court between progressive Janet Protasiewicz and conservative Daniel Kelly. A victory for Protasiewicz would give liberals a majority on the court for the first time since 2008. The Badger State is also hosting a special election for the 8th Senate District where the GOP’s supermajority is on the line.

Also on tap are the runoff for mayor of Chicago and nonpartisan primaries for mayor in Denver, Colorado Springs, and Lincoln, Nebraska. You can check out our preview of all of these races.

