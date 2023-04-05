Morning Digest: Progressives score huge wins, capped by flipping Wisconsin Supreme Court

Though the race was officially nonpartisan, the ideological battle lines were unmistakable. Protasiewicz’s victory in this $45 million contest―which shattered the record for the most expensive state Supreme Court race in American history―now gives liberals a 4-3 majority on the Badger State’s highest court. Kelly’s allies, including Republican megadonors Dick and Liz Uihlein and the powerful business lobbying group Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce, tried to avert this outcome by running a barrage of ads attacking Protasiewicz as weak on crime, but their message failed to have a big enough impact.
Partly that was due to Protasiewicz's massive financial edge throughout the race, which allowed her to air more ads thanks to cheaper rates afforded to candidates. She used that advantage to argue that if Kelly returned to the high court, he’d vote to keep the state's 1849 abortion ban in force. Protasiewicz also voiced her opposition to the GOP's legislative gerrymanders, which have all but guaranteed huge Republican majorities despite Wisconsin's swingy nature, blasting the maps as "rigged."
Progressives had been in the minority on the Supreme Court since 2008, but they’re set to control the court for at least two years. The next race is scheduled for 2025, when another liberal, Justice Ann Walsh Bradley, is due to go before voters again.
election recaps
● WI State Senate: Republican Assemblyman Dan Knodl holds a 51-49 edge over Democrat Jodi Habush Sinykin with 99% of the estimated vote tabulated in the special election for the 8th District in the Wisconsin Senate, but the Associated Press has not called the race as of early Wednesday; Knodl declared victory on Election Night, while Habush Sinykin has not conceded.
A win for Knodl would give his party the two-thirds supermajority in the upper chamber it lost after Republican incumbent Alberta Darling resigned last year. Habush Sinykin decisively outraised Knodl, but she always faced an uphill climb in a 52-47 Trump constituency that's home to longtime conservative bastions in the suburbs and exurbs north of Milwaukee. Republican Sen. Ron Johnson last year also won 54-46 here, according to our calculations, while GOP gubernatorial nominee Tim Michels prevailed over Democratic incumbent Tony Evers here by a smaller 52-48 spread.
● Chicago, IL Mayor: Cook County Commissioner Brandon Johnson won the race for mayor of Chicago Tuesday by defeating former Chicago Public Schools CEO Paul Vallas in a major win for progressives. Johnson leads Vallas 51.4-48.6 with 91% of the estimated vote reporting in the nonpartisan race to succeed Mayor Lori Lightfoot, who was denied the possibility of a second term after she took third in the Feb. 28 primary.
Johnson, who is the third African American elected to the post, was outspent by roughly a 2-1 margin, with Vallas running ads arguing that the commissioner supported defunding the police. Johnson has sought to distance himself from the attacks, declaring at a debate, “I am not going to defund the police," but that didn't deter Vallas from continuing to make use of 2020 comments in which Johnson said of the defund movement, “I don’t look at it as a slogan. It’s an actual real political goal.”
Vallas also picked up the backing of prominent Democrats like Sen. Dick Durbin and former Rep. Bobby Rush, but Johnson benefited from endorsements from the Chicago Teachers Union and other labor groups. He successfully thwarted his opponent by utilizing old footage of Vallas touting his conservative views. "If I run for public office, then I would be running as a Republican," he said in one comment, adding, "Fundamentally, I oppose abortion."
The commissioner additionally sought to make Vallas’ support from the Fraternal Order of Police, which is led by Trump supporter John Catanzara, a liability in this dark blue city. Catanzara himself made news just before the election when he warned that a Johnson win would lead to “an exodus like we’ve never seen before” from the police force, adding that there would be “blood in the streets.” Vallas condemned the comments, though he didn’t renounce Catanzara's backing.
Johnson ended up pulling off a win on Tuesday in a race where he once looked like an afterthought. “I was polling at 2.3% in October,” he said ahead of Election Day—and indeed, a survey for one of his defeated rivals taken that month put Johnson at just 3%. “No one thought I had a chance. Yet, here I be.”
● Colorado Springs, CO Mayor: Businessperson Yemi Mobolade, who identifies as a "political independent," took first in the nonpartisan primary for mayor, but it remains to be seen who he’ll face in the May 16 general election to succeed termed-out Republican incumbent John Suthers in this longtime conservative bastion. With 83% of the estimated vote tabulated on Wednesday morning Mobolade is at 29%, and a victory next month would make him the first African American elected to lead Colorado Springs.
City Councilperson Wayne Williams, who is a former Republican secretary of state, enjoys a tiny 20-19 edge for second over Sallie Clark, who served in the U.S. Department of Agriculture during the Trump administration after losing races for mayor in 1999 and 2003. Former El Paso County Commissioner Darryl Glenn, who briefly became a right-wing star during his 2016 bid to unseat Democratic Sen. Michael Bennet, is a distant fourth with 9%.
● Denver, CO Mayor: Former state Sen. Mike Johnston and former Denver Metro Chamber of Commerce CEO Kelly Brough appear positioned to advance to the June 6 general election to succeed their fellow Democrat, termed-out Mayor Michael Hancock, though local media organizations have not yet called the nonpartisan primary.
Johnston is in first with 25% with 108,000 ballots tabulated early Wednesday, while Brough is outpacing criminal justice activist Lisa Calderon 22-15; either Brough and Calderon would be the first woman to lead Colorado’s capital and largest city. Sixteen people were running on Tuesday, but AdImpact says that 80% of the ad spending came from Johnston, Brough, and their respective allies.
● Lincoln, NE Mayor: Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird, who is one of the few prominent Democrats left in elected office in this red state, will go up against Republican state Sen. Suzanne Geist in the May 2 general election. Gaylor Baird took first in the nonpartisan primary with 49% while Geist, who had the support of the party establishment, outpaced Christian radio executive Stan Parker 34-17. A second round of voting would have occurred even if the incumbent had earned a majority on Tuesday.
1Q Fundraising
Senate
● WV-Sen: The deep-pocketed Club for Growth on Tuesday backed its old ally, Rep. Alex Mooney, who is the candidate GOP Senate leaders reportedly do not want as their nominee against Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin.
Politico reports that NRSC Chair Steve Daines has been trying to recruit Gov. Jim Justice, while the Senate Leadership Fund in February released a poll touting him as "far and away the strongest Republican candidate in the U.S. Senate race in West Virginia." The head of the Club, though, previously characterized the governor as someone "in what we would call the moderate camp."
Governors
● WV-Gov, WV-Sen: Attorney General Patrick Morrisey on Tuesday announced that he'd enter the 2024 primary to succeed his fellow Republican, termed-out Gov. Jim Justice, rather than seek a rematch against Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin.
While Morrisey waited until now to reveal his plans, prominent donors had already been preparing to support his campaign for governor. A group called Black Bear PAC said last month that it already had $2 million in the bank, and MetroNews' Hoppy Kercheval reported that about half of that came from megadonor Dick Uihlein. The PAC also previously publicized a late February internal from National Research Inc. that showed Morrisey beating state Delegate Moore Capito 28-15 for the GOP nod.
The New Jersey-reared Morrisey first sought elected office in the Garden State in 2000 when he took last in the four-way primary for the 7th Congressional District behind the eventual winner, Mike Ferguson; that field also included Tom Kean Jr., who holds the current version of the 7th. Morrisey, after working as a D.C. lobbyist for interests that included pharmaceutical companies, found considerably more electoral success in West Virginia: In 2012 he narrowly unseated five-term Attorney General Darrell McGraw, a victory that made Morrisey the first Republican to hold this office since 1933, and he convincingly won re-election four years later.
Morrisey aimed for bigger things in 2018 when he won the primary to take on Manchin, but the senator held him off 50-46 after emphasizing the Republican's Jersey roots and work on behalf of pharma companies in a state dealing with the brunt of the opioid crisis. That loss, though, didn't stop Morrisey from claiming another term as attorney general without trouble in 2020, and he's betting it won't hold him back in next year's contest for governor.
Morrisey joins a GOP primary where he stands out as the only major candidate who is not from a notable West Virginia political family. Capito is the son and namesake of Sen. Shelley Moore Capito as well as the grandson of the late Gov. Arch Moore; auto dealer Chris Miller's mother is Rep. Carol Miller; and state Auditor JB McCuskey and Secretary of State Mac Warner also have relatives in state politics.
House
● AZ-03: Phoenix City Councilmember Yassamin Ansari has announced she will run for Congress, becoming the first notable Democrat to launch a bid to succeed Senate candidate Ruben Gallego. Ansari first won election to the City Council in 2021, which made her the first Iranian American to win public office in Arizona, and she has served as vice mayor since January.
● CA-47: The far-right Club for Growth has endorsed former Orange County GOP chair Scott Baugh as he makes his third bid for Congress, just as it did during his unsuccessful run last cycle when it spent $2.3 million on his behalf. Baugh also issued a press release saying he'd raised $528,000 during the first quarter, emphasizing that the figure included no self-funding.
One Democrat in the race, former Rep. Harley Rouda, announced on Monday that he'd brought in $1.25 million during the quarter, but his campaign did not respond to an enquiry as to whether that figure included any of the candidate's own money. Rouda self-funded almost $1 million in his first congressional run in 2018 when he unseated Republican Rep. Dana Rohrabacher.
● ME-02: Republican Robert Cross, who ran for state Senate last year but lost in the primary, has filed paperwork with the FEC for a potential campaign against Democratic Rep. Jared Golden next year. Cross is the grandson of the founder of the large company Cross Insurance, and he recently said he was considering a bid and would decide in June.
● NY-03: Embattled Rep. George Santos has drawn his first Republican primary challenger after business executive Kellen Curry announced his campaign on Monday. Curry, an Air Force veteran who served in Afghanistan and until recently worked as a vice president at finance giant JPMorgan, appears to be making his first bid for public office.
A number of other Republican names have come up in the months since Santos' many scandals first broke, but few have outright said whether they're considering it.
● RI-01: Businessman Don Carlson tells The Public's Radio that he's planning to enter the Democratic primary on April 16, though he adds that he hasn't made a final decision yet. Carlson in 2008 aided his friend, Connecticut Democrat Jim Himes, in his successful bid to unseat Republican Rep. Chris Shays, but he has not run for office himself.
Meanwhile in the previous Digest, we failed to break out Democratic state Sen. Sandra Cano's self-funding from money raised from donors in the first quarter. Cano raised $45,000 from donors and self-funded an additional $80,000 during her first 11 days in the race
Legislatures
● NC State House: Axios reported Tuesday that Democratic state Rep. Tricia Cotham in North Carolina planned to switch to the Republican Party the following day and give the GOP a three-fifths supermajority, news Democratic leader Robert Reives confirmed hours later as he called for her resignation.
Since the Republicans already hold exactly a three-fifths edge in the state Senate (thanks to gerrymanders that were ruled unconstitutional in December), the switch would enable them to override Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper's vetoes and put constitutional amendments on the ballot―a development that could lead to many significant policy changes such as new restrictions on abortion rights, voting access, and much more.
Last week just two days after a mass shooting in Nashville made national headlines, Cotham and two other Democrats missed a vote where their absences enabled Republicans to override Cooper's veto of a bill that repealed a century-old requirement that handgun purchasers first get a permit from their local sheriff. Cotham claimed she was getting treatment for long COVID, but some Democrats alleged that she had purposefully missed the vote to allow it to pass. Local journalist Bryan Anderson reported that this backlash seriously irked Cotham and may have been what prompted the party-switch
Unlike many previous Democratic lawmakers who became Republicans in the Tar Heel State in prior decades, Cotham changing parties makes very little sense on paper. She represents a Charlotte area district that would have backed Joe Biden 61-38 in 2020 and has been zooming leftward over the past decade like many other well-educated suburban districts.
However, Cotham may be counting on the GOP drawing her a much redder district for next year, since the new Republican majority on North Carolina's Supreme Court recently reheard a case where the prior Democratic majority in December had ruled that gerrymandering violated the state constitution. Observers widely interpreted that as a sign that the GOP justices would reverse the decision and enable a new round of extreme Republican gerrymanders for the 2024 elections (Cooper can't veto most redistricting bills regardless).
Even if Cotham does get a redder district to run in, though, she would have to survive a Republican primary first, and that's far from a given for a member who up until now has been aligned with mainstream Democrats on many major issues. Just earlier this year, Cotham had co-sponsored a bill to codify abortion rights, and her campaign website, as of Tuesday, still expressed support for a $15 minimum wage, treating health care as a right, protecting voting rights, LGBTQ equality, and more.
If Cotham starts voting consistently with Republicans, though, her switch could have profound policy consequences. Until last week's gun bill, North Carolina Republicans hadn't been able to override Cooper's vetoes for four years, which itself came about after the courts curtailed their prior gerrymanders for the 2018 elections. But Cotham's vote may make it easier for the GOP to carry out an agenda that could include banning most abortions, stripping Cooper of even more executive power, and placing more obstacles to voting ahead of 2024, when North Carolina could again be a swing state.
Mayors and County Leaders
● Philadelphia, PA Mayor: Former City Councilmember Cherelle Parker picked up an endorsement Monday from Rep. Dwight Evans, who represents close to half the city, ahead of the May 16 Democratic primary.
