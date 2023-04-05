It took less than 3 months in office for Gov. Huckabee Sanders to ask 'big government' for money

Here’s a quick history lesson that goes all the way back to prehistory. You see, God (or gods) and weather don’t care about your made-up feelings. They aren’t interested in your pretend libertarian bootstrapping bullshit, either.

Predictably, since most conservatives don’t really believe in history and barely believe in the Bible they pretend to believe in (there is a story about a flood in there, I have heard tell), they are frequently saying big things about how we don’t need government “handouts,” while always being first in line for them.

There is a good amount of evidence to suggest that one of the benefits of having a centralized government apparatus is the ability to help a nation or an area cope with natural disasters (even if our greed has expedited the natural disaster process).

The fact that our country’s infrastructure has been neglected for so long, mostly due to conservatives like Sarah Huckabee Sanders and her political party’s inability to pass any meaningful legislation, is only exposed by these kinds of once-rare but currently rapid changes in our climate. Luckily for Arkansas and Ms. Huckabee Sanders, Democratic leaders believe in helping others and using the government and our resources to help collectively.

x As long as I am your governor, the meddling hand of big government creeping down from Washington DC will be stopped cold at the Mississippi River. — Sarah Huckabee Sanders (@SarahHuckabee) January 17, 2023

Let’s get some responses.

x Arkansas has been “Huckabee- d” by their flip flopping governor. It’s amazing how Republicans complain about the “meddling government” that is until they need them then it’s not a request it’s a demand. Way to go Mike Jr. — Stella Parton (@StellaParton) April 5, 2023

You may also notice how that local Arkansas news headline misrepresents what Gov. Huckabee Sanders is doing.

x Kind of a misuse of the word “share” when demanding 100% — Carol Barry (@CarolBarryCPLP) April 5, 2023

Can we illustrate this story for the picture people?

x So we're bailing them out again.

It's what we do. pic.twitter.com/d2GHM5Ze0A — BDE - Big Donkey Energy (@Pullma_Pfanger) April 5, 2023

How about something for the literary folks around here?

How about something that really synthesizes the whole thing?

x Thursday: I will end Socialism in Arkansas.

Friday: Tornado.

Saturday: I need Federal Assistance. pic.twitter.com/ofGaIMbn4f — Blue Texan (Woke) (@TurnTexas_Blue) April 1, 2023

