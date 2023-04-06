Abbreviated Pundit Roundup: Election night wrap-up

Nataile Y. Moore, also writing for the Chicago Sun-Times, sees a tough road ahead for the Black political establishment of Chicago.

Johnson ended up winning the race, but we do know that much of the Black establishment had backed Vallas. Retired Secretary of State Jesse White quickly threw his support behind him once the runoff was determined. Perennial candidate Willie Wilson pleaded with Black voters on Black radio to vote Vallas. Former Congressman Bobby Rush and former Illinois State Senate President Emil Jones put their names on the Vallas list. Alderpersons Emma Mitts, Walter Burnett Jr., Michelle Harris, Derrick Curtis, Roderick Sawyer, Anthony Beale and David Moore used their political capital to vouch for Vallas. There’s a whiff of old-school plantation politics. Endorsements are a curious Rorschach test. It’s hard to know how much they actually sway voters, but they surely say a lot about the people standing beside a candidate. [...] As a South Side denizen, I received my fair share of mailers from Vallas. He adopted the tagline “lifelong Democrat” to quash accusations he secretly donned GOP garments. One letter touted his Roseland upbringing — pre-white flight, of course. Vallas’ long career in Chicago dates back to the second Daley administration and I’m sure that meant familiarity to politicians who’ve been around for decades. Vallas attracted a well-oiled machine that the business class readily poured money into.

Alexander Shur of the Wisconsin State Journal reports that Wisconsin’s conservative political establishment wasn’t all that solidly behind the losing state Supreme Court candidate, Dan Kelly, to begin with.

There were early signs that conservatives thought Kelly wasn’t a strong candidate even in a non-presidential year. When conservative Waukesha County Circuit Judge Jennifer Dorow entered the race, many prominent conservatives, including retiring Justice Patience Roggensack, rallied behind her. Liberals appeared to sense Dorow’s political strength over Kelly, too. Soon after she entered the race, the liberal group A Better Wisconsin Together Political Action Fund began spending more than $2 million on ads attacking her. “State liberals clearly believe Dorow is stronger than Kelly,” conservative talk show host Mark Belling wrote about the ads. “They are running attack ads against Dorow, but leaving Kelly alone.” [...] Immediately after the primary, Dorow encouraged her supporters to support Kelly, then she all but ducked out of the campaign, deleting her Twitter account along the way. Despite her call for unity, conservatives again voiced doubt about Kelly’s candidacy, worried that he couldn’t coalesce Dorow supporters or even win with them.

Rex Huppke of USA Today notes that while Republicans are staying mired in Number 45’s trials, tribulations, and grievances, Democrats are winning elections. Away from the Trump circus, it certainly feels like a shift is happening. The go-to Republican scare tactics – Socialism is coming! Crime is rampant! The family is under attack! – aren’t working. And when the face of your party becomes the first former president ever indicted, the old “party of law and order” line falls a bit flat. Republican lawmakers spent the day howling about the injustice of the charges against Trump. And Trump spent Tuesday night at his Florida resort delivering an almost tragically whiny, lie-filled speech bemoaning the various criminal investigations he’s facing, dragging those listening into his own personal pit of grievance and despair. It was, in theory, a campaign speech, but there was nothing positive, no hope for a brighter tomorrow. Just selfishness and anger, which seem to be the only two things on the GOP menu these days. Jelani Cobb of The New Yorker sees a curious contradiction in Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s willingness to try a case against Donald Trump based on 34 felony counts related to hush-money payments.

In Alvin Bragg’s third day as the Manhattan District Attorney, in January, 2021, he stated that his office would no longer prosecute low-level offenses such as subway-fare evasion, resistance to arrest, or prostitution unless they were part of an accompanying felony charge. Despite the fact that Bragg had campaigned as a reformer, the bluntness of his statement raised eyebrows. The pledge marked a sweeping departure from the “broken windows” philosophy of law enforcement, in which the prosecution of low-level offenses was thought—erroneously, it turned out—to prevent more serious ones. Those presumptions shaped Bragg’s early interactions with police in New York, and his subsequent outlook as Manhattan’s first Black D.A. Bragg told me recently that he has spent “twenty-plus years of professional work and almost fifty years of life living at the intersection between civil rights and prosecution.” He added, “I decided to go to law school in large part because, when I was growing up in central Harlem, during the height of the crack-cocaine epidemic, I had a gun pointed at me six times, three by police officers”—during search stops—“and three during more traditional public-safety issues.” He said that he will continue to do what he has done throughout his career, which is “looking at collateral consequences of prosecutions.” The move away from the prosecution of petty crimes made Bragg an immediate target of conservatives, and the subject of frequently derisive coverage in the New York Post. (A lede from a story published this past November began, “Soft-on-crime Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg has downgraded more than half his felony cases to misdemeanors,” and went on to accuse him of ineptly handling the felonies that he does prosecute.) Last year, amid a notably competitive gubernatorial race, Lee Zeldin, the Republican nominee, ran on a promise to remove Bragg from office. Yet, as recent events have made exceedingly clear, the disdain that Bragg inspires for not prosecuting certain misdemeanor cases is minuscule in comparison with the rage that can result from a decision to file dozens of criminal charges against a suspect—especially when he is the twice-impeached forty-fifth President of the United States.

Paige Masten of the Raleigh News and Observer wonders if Republican defector Tricia Cotham will vote to restrict abortion rights along with the rest of her Republican colleagues. In 2015, Rep. Tricia Cotham stood on the floor of the North Carolina House of Representatives and bravely spoke about her own experience with abortion. She described how her first pregnancy ended in an abortion after her doctor told her that the pregnancy was not viable and medical intervention would be necessary to save her life. “It was awful. It was painful and it was sad. And it is and was personal,” Cotham said in that speech. [...] This week, however, Cotham shocked North Carolinians when she announced that she would switch her party affiliation, potentially giving Republicans the final vote they need to achieve major policy goals, including further restrictions on abortion across the state. Of course, abortion was top of mind for reporters and voters upon hearing the news, given how fundamentally it impacts people’s lives. But at a press conference Wednesday, Cotham wouldn’t say whether she would support any changes to existing abortion policy — namely, whether she would support a ban on abortion after 13 weeks. Andrew Roth and Pjotr Sauer of The Guardian report on an interview by the Mikhail Khodorkovsky-owned Dossier Center with Oleg Karakulov, captain of Russia’s Federal Security Service. Karakulov worked directly with Russian President Vladimir Putin. The Guardian has reviewed an interview with Karakulov by the Dossier Centre, a political information outfit founded by the exiled Russian billionaire Mikhail Khodorkovsky, and confirmed the credentials of the senior Russian communications engineer, who travelled with Putin extensively and helped transmit some of his most secret messages. [...] In the interview, Karakulov called Putin a “war criminal” and told fellow officers they should come forward with information being hidden from the Russian public. “Our president has lost touch with the world,” he said. “He has been living in an information cocoon for the past couple of years, spending most of his time in his residences, which the media very fittingly call bunkers. He is pathologically afraid for his life. He surrounds himself with an impenetrable barrier of quarantines and an information vacuum. He only values his own life and the lives of his family and friends.” Karakulov described a virtual state within a state that includes firefighters, food testers and other engineers who travel with Putin on his trips abroad, providing a rare first-hand insight into the levels of paranoia and sheltered lifestyle of the Russian president. “They call him the Boss, worship him in every way and only ever talk of him in those terms,” he said. The interview of Karakulov was conducted by Russian journalist Ilya Rozhdestvensky.

Finally today, Tafi Mhaka writes for Al Jazeera that if Russian President Vladimir Putin attends the 15th BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) Summit later this year in South Africa, the South African authorities should place Putin under arrest in spite of its feelings toward the International Criminal Court.

From August 22 to 24, 2023, South Africa will host the 15th BRICS summit, with leaders from Brazil, India, China and Russia expected to attend. Should the obstinate and increasingly belligerent Putin attend the meeting, South Africa must respect its obligations to the ICC and arrest him, even though Russia is a longstanding ANC ally. The Soviet Union provided considerable financial, military and political support to South African and African movements during the struggles for independence. Nevertheless, that commendable assistance cannot justify any South African or African attempt to stop Putin from assuming responsibility for his alleged war crimes. International Relations and Cooperation Minister Naledi Pandor has confirmed that South Africa has sought legal advice on how to handle a visit from an alleged war criminal.

Have the best possible day, everyone!