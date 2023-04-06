Fox gets new headache as judge rules both Murdochs will have to testify live

Daily Kos Staff
Thursday April 06, 2023 · 9:04 AM PDT
2023/04/06 · 09:04
Bump Story
PUBLISHED TO
TAGS
- BigLie
- Defamation
- Delaware
- Dominion
- DonaldTrump
- Elections
- FoxNews
- JoeBiden
- Justice
- LachlanMurdoch
- Lawsuit
- Libel
- Propaganda
- RupertMurdoch
- Slander
- Testimony
- MAGA
- foxcorp
- EricDavis
Tag History
Tag History
- BigLie Defamation Delaware Dominion Elections FoxNews JoeBiden Justice Lawsuit Libel Murdoch Propaganda Rupert Slander Testimony trump MAGA foxcorp EricM.Davis lachlan created by Nova Land at 04/06/2023 12:06 PM
- BigLie Defamation Delaware Dominion Elections FoxNews JoeBiden Justice Lawsuit Libel Murdoch Propaganda Rupert Slander Testimony trump MAGA foxcorp EricM.Davis created by Nova Land at 04/06/2023 12:06 PM
- BigLie Defamation Delaware Dominion Elections FoxNews JoeBiden Justice Lawsuit Libel Murdoch Propaganda Rupert Slander Testimony MAGA foxcorp EricM.Davis created by Nova Land at 04/06/2023 12:06 PM
- BigLie Defamation Delaware Dominion Elections FoxNews JoeBiden Justice Lawsuit Libel Murdoch Propaganda Slander Testimony MAGA foxcorp EricM.Davis created by Nova Land at 04/06/2023 12:06 PM
- BigLie Defamation Delaware Dominion Elections FoxNews JoeBiden Justice Lawsuit Libel Propaganda Slander Testimony MAGA foxcorp EricM.Davis created by Nova Land at 04/06/2023 12:07 PM
- BigLie Defamation Delaware Dominion DonaldTrump Elections FoxNews JoeBiden Justice Lawsuit Libel Propaganda Slander Testimony MAGA foxcorp created by Nova Land at 04/06/2023 12:07 PM
- BigLie Defamation Delaware Dominion DonaldTrump Elections FoxNews JoeBiden Justice Lawsuit Libel Propaganda RupertMurdoch Slander Testimony MAGA foxcorp created by Nova Land at 04/06/2023 12:07 PM
- BigLie Defamation Delaware Dominion DonaldTrump Elections FoxNews JoeBiden Justice LachlanMurdoch Lawsuit Libel Propaganda RupertMurdoch Slander Testimony MAGA foxcorp created by JGibson at 04/06/2023 12:09 PM
- BigLie Defamation Delaware Dominion DonaldTrump Elections FoxNews JoeBiden Justice LachlanMurdoch Lawsuit Libel Propaganda RupertMurdoch Slander Testimony MAGA foxcorp EricDavis created by Nova Land at 04/06/2023 12:11 PM
Loading comments...
Comments are closed on this story.