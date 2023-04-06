Tennessee Republicans vote to test out tyranny today (Update: They really did it)

The Republicans in the Tennessee legislature are attempting to equate the protests at their capital with the Jan 6, 2021, insurrection in Washington, D.C. Tennessee House Speaker Cameron Sexton (who sounds like he grabbed two surnames from a Patrick O’Brian book and sailed away with them), says he agrees with expelling the three Democratic reps. Sexton had an “I know you are, but what am I” defense of his indefensible support for authoritarian parliamentary maneuvers, telling NewsChannel 5 Investigates:

“They're the ones that has done something that's never happened, and they are the ones that pulled out a megaphone on the House floor and led the protest to the gallery, which shut us down.”

But when pressed, he couldn’t actually give one single example of how the three had “incited violence.” When pressed on the charge, Sexton said, on camera, "Well they were trying to jazz people up."

Rep. Justin Jones did not mince words, telling reporters: “They're trying to make us an example. This is a political lynching. But we will not back down.” On Monday, Jones attempted to break through the faux-Christian veneer of conservatives. Speaking on the House floor, he said:

“Jesus engaged in an act out of decorum because he knew that the dignity of the people who were being dishonored was more important than decorum. God is not pleased with injustice, and that light will shine, and no matter what you do to us, we will not bow down.” Rep. Jones speaks truth in the face of liars

Rep. Johnson, speaking about the move to expel her and her fellow lawmakers, told Mother Jones:

“I feel like North Korea has more democracy than we do in the state of Tennessee, and it’s terrifying to me that we’re in this march to fascism. … When my folks sent me here, they knew I was vocal, and they knew I would stand up and I would be their voice. And that’s why they sent me here. There’s no question about that. Everybody in the state knows that.”

To put the tyranny of this move into perspective:

So a reminder: Little children are murdered by a person who should not have been allowed to easily purchase and own more than half a dozen guns. The Republican Party refuses to do anything but will move to expel three lawmakers demanding smart public health legislation be enacted. Got it.

How are things going in Tennessee?

x A convoy of THP troopers have arrived at the Capitol ahead of protests. #GMN pic.twitter.com/y9BBdmKR3j — WKRN News 2 (@WKRN) April 6, 2023

Thoughts?

x If you have to do all this, you’re doing something wrong — Jeshua (@doc_jeshua) April 6, 2023

Sounds about right.

Here’s Rep. Gloria Johnson living in the light, even when faced with the cloud of Republican fascism.

x MORE: "When you silence those voices, it's going to mean more lives." @VoteGloriaJ recounts living through a school shooting herself in this powerful interview with @garrison_hayes.



"We can absolutely do something. We are the only country that has this situation." pic.twitter.com/D0EXXFOvGZ — Mother Jones (@MotherJones) April 6, 2023

