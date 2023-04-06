Clarence Thomas demonstrates contempt for ethics and the rule of law. He must be impeached

Thomas has a litany of potential conflicts of interest, many of which involve his wife, Ginni, a political strategist and lobbyist who allegedly joined him on these lavish, undisclosed vacations.

You may remember that in a 2011 speech at an event sponsored by the ultra right-wing Federalist Society (often referred to as "enemies of decency" in my household), Thomas described their partnership as “equally yoked.”

Thomas continued to rule on cases directly related to the insurrection, including Donald Trump’s attempt to block the House Jan. 6 committee from getting White House documents—where he was the only justice to dissent—while Ginni advocated for overturning the 2020 election.

Thomas has also failed to recuse himself when he faced other clear conflicts of interest. In 2000, he joined the majority in Bush v. Gore, handing the presidency to George W. Bush while his wife was actively aiding Bush’s transition team. In 2012, he participated in the first challenge to the Affordable Care Act—even as his wife was being paid to repeal the bill. And in 2017, he ruled to uphold Trump’s cruel Muslim travel ban while Ginni Thomas received funding from one of the organizations that urged the court to uphold it.

This scandal is but "the latest indication of the extent to which wealthy and corporate interests have sought to influence our highest Court," writes the judicial advocacy group Alliance for Justice, in a statement demanding Thomas' resignation. "Their efforts appear to have been a success, given Justice Thomas has repeatedly ruled in favor of the wealthy and powerful. According to the Constitutional Accountability Center, Thomas has ruled in favor of the Chamber of Commerce’s position in cases 72% of the time. He also notably refused to recuse himself from the 2016 case McDonnell v. United States, which specifically examined the criminality of political leaders accepting gifts from conservative donors."

One of the highest legal authorities in the country has demonstrated a pattern of contempt for the rule of law. Thomas' flagrant behavior is inconsistent with the ethical standards the American people expect of any public servant, let alone a Supreme Court Justice whose rulings influence the course of history. We cannot allow this extraordinary display of corruption and lawbreaking to go unanswered.

The judiciary as a whole, and the Supreme Court especially, needs far stronger ethical rules and enforcement. While we work on improving the guardrails of our democracy, Thomas must be impeached immediately.

