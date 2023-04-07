Federal protections for reproductive health care will save lives. Congress must pass the WHPA

Campaign Action
The GOP attacks on our health care access are ongoing. We now await what could be the worst federal abortion ruling since Roe v. Wade was overturned, as Trump appointee Matthew Kacsmaryk, District Court Judge for the Northern District of Texas, will rule whether or not to revoke the FDA’s 23-year-old approval of mifepristone for the entire nation. Medication abortion, using mifepristone, is the most widely used form of abortion, accounting for 53% of all abortions performed in the U.S.
These trends are dire. As bans and restrictions on reproductive health care increase, our economic security, our health, and our lives are increasingly jeopardized. Members of Congress are elected to protect Americans, and it’s time they do just that.
By passing the WHPA, our legislators could lift barriers to reproductive health care that disproportionately impact Black, brown, and Indigenous people, trans and queer people, disabled people, low-income people, and people living in rural areas. They could prevent more maternal and infant deaths. And they would enshrine reproductive freedom.
Abortion care must be free, accessible, and available everywhere, in every state, for everyone. When we expand access, we all win.
People are currently being denied abortion care, so we don't have time to waste. Congress must use every possible tool at its disposal to guarantee reproductive freedom for all.
