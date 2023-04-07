Federal protections for reproductive health care will save lives. Congress must pass the WHPA

Since the U.S. Supreme Court eliminated the constitutional right to abortion in June 2022, many states have taken action to deny abortion care. Thirteen states now have near-total abortion bans in place, and access to medication abortion is restricted in 15 states. Some of these restrictions even attempt to prevent state residents from getting an abortion in other states, to prohibit abortion even for medical reasons, or to outright criminalize abortion.

Access to safe and legal abortion health care is a right, and the removal of that access by the Republican Party harms our health and lives.

Five women in Texas are now suing the state, alleging that they were personally harmed by the refusal of an abortion despite threats to their own health or fetal conditions incompatible with life. Doctors can now not fulfill their professional obligations to care for their pregnant patients because of state laws that forbid it.

It is critical for Congress to step in and stop this harm; dire impacts can be avoided by affording patients the right to access reproductive health care. Passing federal legislation to protect reproductive rights for everyone is essential, and Congress has a chance to do just that. The Women's Health Protection Act of 2023 provides a nationwide safeguard against abortion bans and restrictions that push abortion care out of reach by protecting the right to an abortion at the national level.

