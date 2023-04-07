Morning Digest: North Carolina GOP plans to re-gerrymander House map, cementing new supermajority

In December, the state Supreme Court ruled that partisan gerrymandering violated the state constitution and struck down the congressional and state Senate maps that Republicans enacted last year, ordering they be redrawn for 2024. However, in that same decision, the court rejected the plaintiffs' challenge of the GOP's state House map. Because North Carolina's constitution prohibits mid-decade redistricting of legislative districts barring a court order, the justices determined that the state House map was "established" and therefore binding for the rest of the decade.

That decision, however, was issued by the high court's previous Democratic majority; a month earlier, Republicans had flipped control of the court but did not actually assume power until January. Once they did, though, the new GOP majority accepted GOP lawmakers' request to rehear the case, an unprecedented move that led dissenting Democratic justices to brand it a "display of raw partisanship." The court held oral arguments last month and could issue a new decision at any time.

Legal experts widely expect the GOP majority to reverse December's ruling and re-legalize gerrymandering, but that alone would not empower the GOP to redraw the state House map, since December's ruling rejected claims that it constituted an illegal gerrymander. Any new decision permitting Republicans to alter the state House map would amount to an even more egregiously partisan action by the court's new majority.

Republican lawmakers contend that they can nevertheless redraw the current state House map, arguing that it was not legally "established" because the courts preliminarily blocked the original legislative maps that Republicans drew in 2021 on the basis of illegal partisan gerrymandering while the case proceeded on the merits. But following that ruling, Republicans enacted a second set of maps that were not as extreme as their first pair. These replacement maps were used in last year's elections and remain in place today.

Republicans claim that judicial intervention to temporarily bar the first House map means that the second map was not "established" because legislators only drew that second map after being compelled to act by the courts. But Republicans in fact voluntarily chose to pass a revised map. They could instead have continued fighting to preserve their initial map and let the courts temporarily implement one for just the 2022 elections while the case remained pending. (Under state law, a court-imposed remedial map may be used "in the next general election only.")

Legal journalist Billy Corriher called the GOP's argument "incredibly weak," but the Supreme Court's Republican majority may nonetheless play along. If it does, the justices could allow GOP lawmakers to lock in the three-fifths supermajority that they regained from Cotham's party switch for years to come—and simultaneously return her favor by making her current safely blue district much redder in the process.

1Q Fundraising

Senate

● NV-Sen: The local CBS affiliate 8 News Now relays that unnamed sources say that Army veteran Sam Brown and attorney April Becker, who each waged unsuccessful campaigns in 2022, will seek the Republican nod to take on Democratic Sen. Jacky Rosen, though there's no other information.

Brown mounted an unexpectedly well-funded bid for Nevada's other Senate seat and lost the primary to frontrunner Adam Laxalt 56-34; Laxalt went on to narrowly lose to Democratic incumbent Catherine Cortez Masto. Becker, for her part, failed to unseat 3rd District Rep. Susie Lee 52-48 after one of the most expensive House general elections in the nation.

● OH-Sen: Wealthy businessman Bernie Moreno has a "special announcement" set for April 18, and NBC's Henry Gomez anticipates he'll use it to launch his anticipated campaign against Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown.

Moreno threw down $3.8 million of his own money for his 2022 quest for the state's other Senate seat only to drop out months ahead of the Republican primary, a move he said came after he and Donald Trump agreed "this race has too many Trump candidates and could cost the MAGA movement a conservative seat." Moreno's departure was widely interpreted as an attempt to shrink the field to make it tougher for state Sen. Matt Dolan, a self-funding Trump skeptic who is also running again this cycle.

● PA-Sen: While Democratic Sen. Bob Casey has not discussed his 2024 plans since he was successfully treated for prostate cancer in February, Politico's Holly Otterbein describes him as "all but guaranteed to run" for a fourth term. The senator, Otterbein says, among other things has scheduled fundraisers and has decided who he wants to be his campaign manager.

Governors

● MO-Gov: Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft, who is the son of former U.S. Attorney General John Ashcroft, on Thursday launched his long anticipated 2024 campaign for governor by declaring that his fellow Republicans have "failed to deliver" the ultra-conservative agenda he craves. Ashcroft, as we'll discuss, has made a name for himself by winking at the Big Lie and threatening to block funding from libraries that stock what he calls "inappropriate materials in any form that appeal to the prurient interest of a minor."

Ashcroft will compete in the primary against Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe, who launched his bid to succeed termed-out Gov. Mike Parson all the way back in March of 2021, while state Sen. Bill Eigel also formed an exploratory committee last year. A February poll from the GOP firm Remington Research Group for the political tip-sheet Missouri Scout showed Ashcroft beating Kehoe 28-9 as Eigel languished at 4%, though we haven't seen any numbers since then. No notable Democrats have entered the race to lead a state that's shifted hard to the right in the last decade-and-a-half, though state House Minority Leader Crystal Quade said Thursday she was "absolutely" considering.

Ashcroft, whom Quade labeled "an extremist who thinks he's entitled to the People's Mansion because of his last name," is seeking a post that his father held from 1985-1993 before his one term in the Senate and time as head of George W. Bush's justice department. The younger Ashcroft claimed the secretary of state's office in 2016, but it was just after he easily won his second term four years later that he truly made a name for himself as a right-wing zealot.

The secretary of state addressed a 2020 pro-Trump "stop the steal rally" days after it became clear that Joe Biden had claimed the presidency where he bashed mail-in voting, telling the crowd, "I am continuing to push in Missouri for it to be safe to have people vote in person." While Ashcroft said the following year, "Under our Constitution, Joe Biden was duly elected by our presidential electors. End of story," that was far from the end of the story.

Ashcroft instead went on to meet with Mike Lindell, the far-right pillow salesman who has been one of the most vocal Big Lie spreaders in the nation, this January. Ashcroft the following month spoke at a "secretaries of state conference" organized by far-right organizations pushing "election integrity," though his presence was only revealed in a story in The Guardian published the day before his launch. In March, the Republican also withdrew the Show Me State from the bipartisan Electronic Registration Information Center, a multi-state group to maintain voter lists that has recently been at the center of numerous far-right conspiracy theories.

Ashcroft last year also proposed a rule to prevent libraries from getting state funding if they offered material he believed were "age-inappropriate materials" to minors and to allow anyone to file a challenge against books, a move that went down poorly with the people who run Missouri's libraries. The president of the Missouri Library Association said Ashcroft didn't discuss the proposal with them while the head of the St. Charles City-County Library District, who said that a mere six of its 1.1 million patrons complained about book content last year, declared, "This is a far cry from the picture being painted in the media and by politicians and in no way justifies this overreaching action."

The secretary of state, though, was hardly deterred. He alluded to this plan during his kickoff when he listed one of his goals as "keeping obscene material out of our public libraries;" that same video, while not mentioning any of his rivals, showed a picture of Kehoe as Ashcroft talked about how "politicians and lobbyists in Jefferson City slap each other on the back while they give our tax dollars to global corporations, sell out farmland to China and raise gas taxes on hardworking Missourians."

House

● AZ-01: Businessman Andrei Cherny on Thursday became the latest Arizona Democrat to announce a campaign to unseat Republican Rep. David Schweikert in the competitive 1st Congressional District, a move that comes a decade after Cherny lost a nasty House primary to none other than Kyrsten Sinema. He joins state Rep. Amish Shah and orthodontist Andrew Horne in the campaign to flip a seat in northeastern Phoenix and Scottsdale that Joe Biden took by a narrow 50-49.

Cherny in October stepped down after nine years as CEO of Aspiration, a startup backed by stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert Downey Jr. that the Arizona Republic's Tara Kavaler describes as "a sustainability-focused financial services company that serves as an alternative to big banks." Cherny before that had an active, though electorally unsatisfying, political career that began when he made history at age 21 when the Clinton administration made him still the youngest White House speechwriter in history.

He went on to seek office himself in 2002 when he campaigned for a seat in the California Assembly, but he decisively lost the primary. Cherny later relocated to Arizona and worked under Attorney General Terry Goddard, and he also published a well-reviewed 2008 nonfiction book about the 1948 Berlin airlift. He sought elected office himself in 2010 when he campaigned for state treasurer, but he lost the general election to future Gov. Doug Ducey 52-41 at the same time that his old boss, Goddard, was unsuccessfully challenging sitting Gov. Jan Brewer.

Cherny soon rebounded by winning the state party chairmanship, and he soon began eyeing a campaign for the 9th Congressional District, a newly created constituency that began the decade as competitive turf. (About 20% of the residents of the seat Cherny is seeking now live in the boundaries of the old 9th.) He also made an indelible contribution to the political vocabulary when his name first surfaced, saying, "That's the great 'mentioner' out there, and there are going to be a lot of people mentioned. I think the best rule in situations like this is, 'The folks who are talking don't know, and the folks who know aren't talking.'"

Cherny's actual campaign for the 9th, though, didn't go so well, as quite a few details about him emerged that would be unappealing to most Democrats. They included racist mailers he produced during his 2002 California campaign; allegations by Sinema that he'd privately told would-be supporters her bisexuality was a political liability; comments he made in 2010 expressing affinity for the tea party movement and opposition to the Affordable Care Act; and a 2000 book he wrote in which he called Social Security "a huge and antiquated Ponzi scheme."

Cherny sported endorsements from Clinton and Goddard, and Al Gore, as well as a fundraising edge, but all of this was far from enough to put him over the top. Sinema, who was years away from being utterly reviled by progressives, ended up beating fellow state Sen. David Schapira 41-30, with Cherny taking last with 29%. Since then, most of the attention Cherny has cultivated has come from his time leading Aspiration, with Fortune running a 2020 article about him titled, "This former D.C. insider is building a bank for 'forgotten Americans.'"

● CA-31: California political analyst Rob Pyers reports that state Sen. Bob Archuleta has filed FEC paperwork for a potential campaign for the safely blue seat held by Rep. Grace Napolitano, who at 86 is the oldest member of the House and a perennial retirement possibility. Pyers notes that Archuleta himself is only about nine years younger than the incumbent, which would make him one of the oldest freshman members ever.

● NY-17: Politico reports that not only is local school board trustee Liz Whitmer Gereghty, who is the sister of Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, considering seeking the Democratic nod to take on GOP Rep. Mike Lawler, but that she tentatively plans to announce a campaign for this Lower Hudson Valley district in mid-April.

Lawler himself flipped this 54-44 Biden constituency last year by scoring a 50.3-49.7 victory over Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney, the DCCC chair who pissed off plenty of fellow Democrats by running here rather than defending his more competitive 18th District, and he'll be a major target this cycle. Politico reports that Maloney hasn't ruled out another try here, though the story adds that party strategists doubt he'll go for it.

There's more ambiguity about whether we'll see a comeback from former Rep. Mondaire Jones, whom Politico's sources say is still making up his mind. Jones unsuccessfully ran in New York City last year in order to avoid a nomination battle against Maloney, but he said in December that any future campaign would take place back in his Hudson Valley. The Daily Beast reported in February that Jones was also mulling a primary bid against Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand but we've heard nothing about that idea since then, and Politico did not mention this as a possibility in its new story.

● PA-01: Retired Army pilot Ashley Ehasz declared Thursday that she would seek the Democratic nomination for a rematch against Republican Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick, who beat her 55-45 in a contest that attracted relatively little outside spending.

Ehasz is the first notable candidate to enter the race for a seat based in Bucks County north of Philadelphia, an area that has long backed Republicans down the ballot even as it has favored Democrats in presidential bids. Fitzpatrick himself turned back a well-funded 2020 rival 57-43 as Biden was taking the old version of his seat 52-47, and redistricting didn't make any major changes to this constituency.

Legislatures

● TN State House: Tennessee's Republican-dominated state House voted to expel two Democratic lawmakers on Thursday for participating in a protest in favor of gun safety legislation on the chamber floor, though a third legislator was unexpectedly spared the same fate. It's likely, though, the two ejected members won't be gone very long.

On nearly party-line votes, Republicans removed Reps. Justin Jones and Justin Pearson from the House for violating rules on decorum last week after they led visitors in the gallery in a chant of "gun reform now" following a school shooting in Nashville that left three children and three adults dead. However, Rep. Gloria Johnson retained her post after Republicans fell one vote of the two-thirds supermajority needed to expel her, though all three had previously been stripped of their committee assignments.

Johnson had argued that, though she stood with Jones and Pearson in the well of the chamber, she did not join in the chant or use the megaphone Jones deployed after Republicans cut off his microphone. Seven Republicans wound up voting against her expulsion, but Johnson herself told reporters afterward that the disparate treatment "might have to do with the color of our skin"; Johnson is white while both Jones and Pearson are Black.

Both may also soon return to the House. Under the Tennessee Constitution, vacancies in the state legislature can be filled by the legislative body in the home county of the lawmaker who needs to be replaced, and there's no prohibition on picking a member who was just expelled. And because these two seats have become vacant more than a year from the next general election, special elections must be held as well—and once again, there's nothing stopping an expelled former legislator from running.

Immediately after Jones' ejection, Nashville's Democratic-leaning Metropolitan Council (which includes surrounding Davidson County) called a special meeting for Monday, at which, says the Nashville Banner's Steve Cavendish, Jones is likely to be reappointed to his former job representing the 52nd District. Democrats also control the county commission in Shelby County, which includes Pearson's hometown of Memphis. The commission's chair said Thursday evening that he will seek to fill the now-vacant 86th District "as soon as possible."

Pearson said he hopes to get restored to his seat and added that he intends to run in the ensuing special election. (Pearson in fact originally joined the legislature via a special just last month.) Both he and Jones would be locks to win again, given the heavy Democratic lean of both of their districts. And if they do make it back to the legislature, there's nothing Republicans can do to punish them further, since the state constitution also bars expulsion "a second time for the same offense."

Mayors and County Leaders

● Colorado Springs, CO Mayor: Former Trump administration official Sallie Clark has conceded Tuesday's nonpartisan primary, though she did not issue an endorsement ahead of the May 16 showdown. That race will be a battle between businessman Yemi Mobolade, who identifies as a "political independent" and would be the first African American elected mayor, and City Councilman Wayne Williams, who is a former Republican secretary of state. Mobolade took first on Tuesday with 30% as Williams edged out Clark 19-18 for second.

While Colorado Springs has been longtime conservative bastion, Trump only won it 50-46 in 2020 according to Dave's Redistricting App, down considerably from his 53-37 margin there in 2016, and Democratic Gov. Jared Polis narrowly carried it last year as he won re-election 59-39 statewide.

● Denver, CO Mayor: Denver has released what Axios says is the “final preliminary vote tally” for Tuesday’s nonpartisan primary, and they confirm that former state Sen. Mike Johnston and former Denver Metro Chamber of Commerce CEO Kelly Brough have advanced to the June 6 general election to succeed their fellow Democrat, termed-out Mayor Michael Hancock.

Johnston took first with 24% while Brough edged out criminal justice activist Lisa Calderon 20-18 for second. Late-tabulated ballots favored Calderon, who trailed Brough 22-15 on Wednesday morning, but she conceded after final tallies were released. Brough would be the first woman elected mayor of Colorado’s capital and largest city, a distinction Calderon also would have achieved.

Johnston and Brough are both well-connected candidates who, along with their allied super PACs, were responsible for what AdImpact said was 80% of the spending in the 16-way primary. Johnston, who took third in the 2018 Democratic primary for governor, this time benefited from a super PAC primarily funded by Reid Hoffman, the LinkedIn co-founder and Democratic megadonor. Brough, a first-time candidate who served as Democratic Sen. John Hickenlooper's chief of staff when he was mayor in the 2000s, in turn was aided by a group that received a plurality of its funding from the National Association of REALTORS.

● Houston, TX Mayor: The November nonpartisan primary to succeed termed-out Mayor Sylvester Turner got a little smaller Thursday when former Harris County Clerk Chris Hollins announced he was switching to the contest for city comptroller, but one familiar rich guy may take his place before long. Attorney Tony Buzbee, an independent who lost the 2019 runoff to Turner 56-44 after spending $12 million, said earlier in the week that he may run again because he believes he's the one candidate who could beat Democratic Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee.

Buzbee added of a potential second try, "I can spend 15 to 50 million to win, if I think there is a path to victory." He said of his ideology, "I'm a moderate. I'm not affiliated with any party, but I do (lean) a bit left." That might be a surprise, though, to the people who attended the 2016 fundraiser at his mansion for Donald Trump.

● Lincoln, NE Mayor: Republican Suzanne Geist said Wednesday she was resigning from the state Senate to focus on her four-week campaign to oust incumbent Leirion Gaylor Baird, who is one of the few prominent Nebraska Democrats in elected office, in the May 2 nonpartisan general election. Gaylor Baird took 50% on Tuesday while Geist outpaced her fellow conservative, Stan Parker, 33-17 for second.

● Nashville, TN Mayor: Democratic state Sen. Heidi Campbell, who lost last year's race for the gerrymandered 5th District to serial fabricator Andy Ogles, announced Wednesday that she was joining the August nonpartisan primary for mayor of Nashville.

Campbell said she decided to run after last week's mass shooting at Covenant School shooting, which is in her legislative district, and she also brought up her GOP legislative colleague's continuing efforts to strip the city government of its power. "Nashville is in the midst of a hostile takeover," she said, adding, "As a state senator, I've been standing up for our city every day and I have a deep understanding of the issues between our local and state government."