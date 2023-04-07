Redistricting mid-decade is banned in North Carolina. Republicans are planning to do it anyway

Legal experts widely expect the GOP majority to reverse December's ruling and legalize gerrymandering again, but that alone would not empower the GOP to redraw the state House map since December's ruling rejected claims that it constituted an illegal gerrymander. Any new decision permitting Republicans to alter the state House map would amount to an even more egregiously partisan action by the court's new majority.

Republican lawmakers contend that they can nevertheless redraw the current state House map, arguing that it was not legally "established" because the courts preliminarily blocked the original legislative maps that Republicans drew in 2021 on the basis of illegal partisan gerrymandering while the case proceeded on the merits. But following that ruling, Republicans enacted a second set of maps that were not as extreme as their first pair. These replacement maps were used in last year's elections and remain in place today.

Republicans claim that judicial intervention to temporarily bar the first House map means that the second map was not "established" because legislators only drew that second map after being compelled to act by the courts. But Republicans in fact voluntarily chose to pass a revised map. They could instead have continued fighting to preserve their initial map and let the courts temporarily implement one for just the 2022 elections while the case remained pending. (Under state law, a court-imposed remedial map may be used "in the next general election only.")

Legal journalist Billy Corriher called the GOP's argument "incredibly weak," but the Supreme Court's Republican majority may nonetheless play along. If it does, the justices could allow GOP lawmakers to lock in the three-fifths supermajority that they regained from Cotham's party switch for years to come—and simultaneously return her favor by making her current safely blue district much redder in the process.

