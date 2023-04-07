Republicans likely to muddy the waters in Trump hush money case over judge's $35 political donation

The situation is simultaneously complicated and not complicated. Merchan screwed up and it’s not productive to deny that, but it was also a really, really small contribution that merits a “don’t do that again” from New York’s Commission on Judicial Conduct. And while Trump and his allies will pound on this relentlessly, they were already painting Merchan as a biased judge. It’s not like some new line of attack springing out of nowhere, it’s a small twist on something that was baked in from the start.

Merchan and his family, like Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg and the staff of his office, have been getting threats as Trump has attacked them publicly.

A decision about recusal is up to Merchan himself, although Trump’s team could use this donation as an issue for appeal.

Also, this:

x Whether it’s Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas accepting tens of thousands of dollars in travel expenses from a Republican megadonor, or Trump judge Juan Merchan giving Joe Biden's campaign 35 bucks, both sides have a problem with judicial impropriety. — New York Times Pitchbot (@DougJBalloon) April 7, 2023

Progressives scored a monumental victory in Wisconsin Tuesday night when Janet Protasiewicz flipped a pivotal seat on the state Supreme Court, and we've got plenty to say about it on this week's episode of The Downballot. Not only are the electoral implications deeply worrisome for Republicans, the court's new liberal majority has the chance to revive democracy in the Badger State by restoring abortion rights and striking down gerrymandered GOP maps. It truly is a new day—and one we've long awaited—in Wisconsin.

We're also delving into the fascinating politics of Alaska with our guest this week, former state Rep. Jonathan Kreiss-Tomkins. Jonathan recounts his unlikely journey to the state House after winning a huge upset while still in college before explaining how Democrats, independents, and even a few Republicans forged a remarkable cross-partisan governing coalition. We also get an on-the-ground view of what Mary Peltola's stunning special election victory last year looked like to Alaska Democrats.