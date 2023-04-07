Trump hire causes civil war between MTG and another white nationalist

Greene finished her tweet with, “She spent months lying about me and attacking me just because I supported Kevin McCarthy for Speaker and after I had refused to endorse her last election cycle. She loves alleged FBI informant and confirmed weirdo Nick Fuentes. She tried to get hired on the Ye campaign after the infamous “Maralago” dinner, but Kanye West refused to hire her, so now she’s running to Trump.
“Never hire or do business with a liar,” Greene warns. “Liars are toxic and poisonous to everything they touch. I’ll make sure he knows.”
Then Laura Loomer—who, like Greene, has been allowed back onto Twitter by Elon Musk, despite being given a lifetime ban for misinformation and bigotry—retweeted Greene’s tweet with video showing MTG praising Loomer in the good ol’ racist days of yesteryear. Loomer, like Greene, has an oversized and extra-sensitive “rage” button.
And then, big MAGA liar and kinda lawyer Jenna Ellis responded to Greene’s tweet by writing:
It has been quite the day for hate-filled bigots vying for the ear of disgraced and indicted Donald Trump. As you may recall, Loomer has the distinction of being such an Islamophobe that she was banned from Twitter, Lyft, and Uber. She and Marjorie Taylor Greene made up what was called the “alt-right” for a time, and then the far-right, but what is generally the acute ethnofacist wing of the Republican Party. A few months ago, Loomer and others attacked Greene for being wishy-washy on her support of Donald Trump and all things MAGA when MTG threw her support behind empty vessel Kevin McCarthy for the speakership of the House. At the time, Loomer told Newsweek that “MTG is a snake and she needs to go. That's why I call her Marjorie TRAITOR Greene.”
Anyway—hold the phone! The QAnon cultist who won the Delaware GOP primary for U.S. Senate, Lauren Witzke has jumped in to attack Jenna Ellis, writing:
And then we all enjoyed the alt-right in disarray!
The olden days of 2021, maybe?
Some more memory lane moments.
And possibly my favorite.
