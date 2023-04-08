'The truth must never be stifled or silenced when it is on behalf of the people' VP Harris in TN

Her surprise visit to Nashville, got both local and national news coverage.
Mye Owens reported for ABC affiliate WKRN in Nashville
‘They chose to show courage’: VP Harris voices support for ‘Tennessee Three’ in speech at Fisk University
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The chants of “no justice, no peace” could be heard from outside the Fisk University Chapel. On Friday, Vice President Kamala Harris scheduled an unplanned visit to Fisk University to meet with Reps. Gloria Johnson (D—Knoxville), Justin Jones (D—Nashville) and Justin Pearson (D—Memphis).
“They chose to show courage in the face of extreme tragedy,” Harris said to a cheering crowd. “A democracy allows for places where the people’s voice to be heard and honored and respected and they understood the importance, these three, of standing to say the people will not be silenced.”
Visiting with the group now known as the “Tennessee Three” on the front row, Harris complimented their efforts on the House floor.
It was a moment that stuck with many in the crowd.
“I think history will tell the story and it’s so important that we get our legislatures back in place, we get them back on that floor, making decisions for this community,” said Dr. LaTanya Rogers, a Fisk University Professor.
CBS News reported:
Kamala Harris meets with Tennessee lawmakers expelled over mass shooting protest
Harris received wild applause and several standing ovations as she told a crowd at Nashville's historically Black Fisk University that the so-called Tennessee Three — ousted Reps. Justin Jones and Justin Pearson, and a third Democrat, Gloria Johnson, who avoided expulsion by a single vote — were being, in her words, silenced and stifled for standing up for the lives of schoolchildren.
"Let's understand the underlying issue is about fighting for the safety of our children," Harris said. "It's been years now where they are taught to read and write and hide in a closet and be quiet if there's a mass shooter at their school, where our children, who have God's capacity to learn and lead, who go to school in fear."
She called for background checks, red flag laws and restrictions on assault rifles.
Before taking the stage to deliver her remarks, Harris delivered hugs.
Listen to the applause.
Here is her full speech:
Caleb Wethington and Danielle Jackson reported for NBC affiliate WSMV4:
‘Don’t silence the people’: VP Harris speaks at rally for ‘The Tennessee Three’
“Mayor John Cooper introduced Vice President Kamala Harris at Fisk University’s Memorial Chapel Friday afternoon.”
Harris repeatedly defended the lawmakers, Rep. Gloria Johnson, Justin Jones and Justin Pearson, for advocating for children’s safety.
“Let’s understand the underlying issue is about fighting for the safety of our children,” Harris said. “It’s been years now where they are taught to read and write and hide in a closet and be quiet if there’s a mass shooter at their school, where our children, who have God’s capacity to learn and lead, who go to school in fear.”
At the rally, she called for stricter background checks and more restrictions on assault rifles.
“Let’s not fall for the false choice — either you’re in favor of the Second Amendment or you want reasonable gun safety laws,” Harris said. “We can and should do both.”
VP Harris tweeted:
President Biden has also weighed in. Kim Chaney reported for ABC24:
President Biden invites 'Tennessee Three' to White House
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — President Joe Biden spoke Friday afternoon with the Tennessee Three – St. Reps. Justin Pearson of Memphis, Justin Jones of Nashville, and Gloria Johnson of Knoxville.
The White House said the President thanked the three “for their leadership in seeking to ban assault weapons and standing up for our democratic values.”
“Our country needs to take action on gun violence — to do that we need more voices like theirs speaking out,” Biden said in a tweet about the virtual meeting.
The White House said the Tennessee trio “thanked the President for his leadership on gun safety and for spotlighting the undemocratic and unprecedented attacks on them this week in the Tennessee statehouse.”
Thank you VP Harris. Thank you to Justin Jones, Justin Pearson, and Gloria Johnson, and all the people who are continuing the fight for gun reforms.
Here is one of the links to support the two Justins.
Comments are closed on this story.