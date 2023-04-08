'The truth must never be stifled or silenced when it is on behalf of the people' VP Harris in TN

VP Kamala Harris speaking in Nashville in the Fisk University Memorial Chapel at rally for the Tennessee Three

Vice President Kamala Harris delivered a fiery speech in Nashville yesterday, in the Fisk University Memorial Chapel, on behalf of the “Tennessee Three;” Justin Jones, Justin Pearson, and Gloria Johnson. The two Black elected officials, Pearson and Jones were expelled from the Tennessee General Assembly for standing up with protestors against gun violence after the mass shooting that took place on March 27, 2023 at the Covenant School in Nashville, where three children and three adults were murdered.

In her remarks Harris referenced the legacy and historical roles of Student Non-violent Coordinating Committee (SNCC) leaders Congressman John Lewis, and Diane Nash in fighting for justice during the Civil Rights Movement in Nashville, stating:

“We have seen over 7,000 students and young leaders go to the Capitol to talk about what John Lewis and Diane Nash talked about. The importance of freedom. The importance of liberty. The importance of respecting the right of all people to live where they receive dignity."

She then turned and recognized “The Tennessee Three,” to thunderous applause.