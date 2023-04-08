Florida Department of Health altered data to make vaccines look dangerous

This is the conclusion of the study as published by Ladapo.

Conclusion: In this statewide study of vaccinated Florida residents aged 18 years or older, COVID-vaccination was not associated with an elevated risk for all-cause mortality. COVID-19 vaccination was associated with a modestly increased risk for cardiac-related mortality 28 days following vaccination. Results from the stratified analysis for cardiac-related death following vaccination suggests mRNA vaccination may be driving the increased risk in males, especially among males aged 18 - 39. Risk for both all-cause and cardiac-related deaths was substantially higher 28 days following COVID-19 infection. The risk associated with mRNA vaccination should be weighed against the risk associated with COVID-19 infection.

But this is the conclusion as it appeared in the earlier draft.

Conclusion: In this statewide study involving vaccinated persons aged 12 years or older in Florida, no increase in the incidence of natural all-cause, natural all-cause/unknown, or cardiac-related deaths was detected following COVID-19 vaccination. Significant decreases in death incidence following vaccination were observed for some groups evaluated.

As the Tallahassee Democrat reported back in January, that “84% increase” was still there in the earlier version of the report, but there were only 20 cases of coronary events in that age group across the study, making the whole number too small to be statistically significant. For scientists who evaluated Ladapo’s version of the report, the evidence was clear that he had committed “reporting bias by cherry picking results; focusing only on evidence that supports his stance, ignoring contradicting evidence and failing to appropriately acknowledge the limitations of his own data set.”

To find something he could use to “prove” mRNA vaccines were dangerous, Ladapo scanned the tables, found one number where deaths within a certain period for one small group were higher, and singled it out as a cause for alarm. He did so even though it was obvious that the number he was selecting was based on a sample size so small that it amounted to no more than “noise” in the results.

Not only does the Times version show how Ladapo deliberately altered the conclusion of the report to highlight the false fear he wanted to create, to better highlight the results, Ladapo removed a whole set of data from the study. The data concerning what happened to Floridians who became infected with COVID-19.

For Floridians ages 18 to 24, the incidence of cardiac-related deaths from infection was more than 10 times higher than from the vaccine and more than five times higher for ages 25 to 39.

In order to support the anti-vaccine claims that both Ladapo and DeSantis had supported, the state surgeon manufactured a false claim that mRNA vaccines were dangerous. In doing so, he completely ignored the obvious — COVID-19 really is dangerous.

Ladapo’s recommendation wasn’t just wrong, it was malpractice that has almost certainly resulted in numerous deaths, not just in Florida, but everywhere his false claim was repeated. It may not be possible to charge Ladapo and DeSantis with murder. That doesn’t make them less guilty.