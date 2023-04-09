Abbreviated Pundit Roundup: The kids are all right (for the most part)

Jonathan Weisman of The New York Times looks at the issue of young activists and young voters from Chicago to Wisconsin to Tennessee.

One of the week’s through-lines was the awakening of the young, who are often neglected because, for all their activism, they often fail to vote. Young voters were not only crucial to the easy victory of Janet Protasiewicz, the liberal candidate for Wisconsin’s open Supreme Court seat, they also powered the liberal candidate for mayor of Chicago, Brandon Johnson, to an upset victory over the more moderate law-and-order candidate, Paul Vallas. And in the Tennessee State Capitol in Nashville, the chants of young protesters boomed through the hallways before, during and after the votes to oust the two state representatives, Mr. Jones, 27, and Mr. Pearson, 29. The drama in Nashville on Thursday was incendiary on multiple levels, a political cauldron of young versus old, Black versus white, a marginalized minority against an overwhelming majority — all playing out against the backdrop of gun violence in schools.

Caleb Ecarma of Vanity Fair writes that while conservatives have been making appeals to young people, Republicans simply are unable to get young people to vote for them.

And yet, for all of this organizing, conservatives just can’t seem to get young people to the polls. Year after year, election after election, Republicans have been hemorrhaging voters in the 18–29 demographic—and while most pollsters, activists, and strategists on the right can agree on the urgency of the issue, no one, it seems, can settle on a solution. Thomas Sheedy, the 23-year-old founder of the secular Atheists for Liberty, told me that the party’s failure to reach across all age groups has a lot to do with religion. “This is a movement still pretending to be more Christian than it really is,” he said, “because they have to appeal to baby boomers and a donor class of religious conservatives.” Judging by the numbers, Sheedy might have a point: More than a third of Generation Z––currently in their late teens and early twenties––in America identify as religiously unaffiliated, according to the American Survey Center. And only 9% identify with the white evangelical Protestantism currently driving the Republican Party—which is 2%, 7%, and 9% lower than millennials, Generation X, and baby boomers respectively. But the last decade has seen Republicans grow increasingly driven by evangelical politics, often in direct opposition to the views held by a growing majority of young Americans. Hardline abortion bans, anti-LGBTQ+ legislation, and various morality laws—including online pornography restrictions and book bans—have overtaken the austerity politics and hawkish foreign policy that steered past iterations of the party. (Meanwhile, Republican politicians consistently show a complete disregard for combating—or even acknowledging—the impacts of human-made climate change, yet another major disconnect between young people and the party.)

Generation Z voters are also more “colorful” than previous generations. But Mary Mitchell also hints that it’s not just Generation Z driving the movement against Republicans and, I suppose, those who are “more Republican than Democrat.”

EJ Montini of the Arizona Republic wonders: Where are the Republican condemnations of “cancel culture” on the behalf of expelled Tennessee Democratic lawmakers Justin Jones and Justin Pearson?

in a speech before the House, saying in part, “Cancel culture is eroding the very foundation of who we are as an American people. Rowan Atkinson, the star of the British TV series ‘Maigret,’ said that it is like a medieval mob coming to burn witches. That is what the cancel culture is all about. Where is Arizona’s Rep. Andy Biggs, who once went on a long, long tirade against “cancel culture” in a speech before the House, saying in part, “Cancel culture is eroding the very foundation of who we are as an American people. Rowan Atkinson, the star of the British TV series ‘Maigret,’ said that it is like a medieval mob coming to burn witches. That is what the cancel culture is all about. “How about taking an analogy from George Orwell's ‘Nineteen Eighty-Four’ novel where they take history and they throw it into the chute. They revise history constantly, and you can't even control what you think anymore, Mr. Speaker. That is what cancel culture is becoming.” Where is former President Donald Trump? In a speech he once claimed that cancel culture is “driving people from their jobs, shaming dissenters and demanding total submission from anyone who disagrees,” is “the very definition of totalitarianism.” [...] Where are the talking heads on Fox? They’ve all complained about cancel culture. They obsessed on it so much that, eventually, the closest thing to a new angle they could come up with was for Fox contributor Tomi Lahren to urge conservatives to “start canceling the companies that engage in 'cancel culture.' ” Or is it simply because, in this case, the expelled lawmakers are Democrats? And young. And Black.

Ryan Mac and Kellen Browning of The New York Times wonders why leaked Pentagon documents are still showing up on social media.

In the past, Twitter may have removed the material under rules that prohibit the publication and distribution of hacked materials, two former executives told The New York Times. Under this policy, Twitter would remove tweets with “real or synthesized hacked materials” or place warning labels on the material. Some of the Pentagon material circulating on social media may have been manipulated. But there were caveats to Twitter’s rules, as they were described in a policy document, which was last updated in October 2020. The rules allowed for exceptions for material that forms the basis for reporting by news agencies. And debates inside social media companies about what to allow online have often been similar to discussions that traditional media have about whether leaked or hacked material is of enough public interest to justify publishing. It was not clear on Saturday whether the Pentagon material was hacked or intentionally leaked — the images circulating appeared to be photographs of documents. The documents could fall into a gray area that, at least in the past, would have led to discussion among compliance officers inside the company about whether they qualified for a takedown.

Aric Toler of Bellingcat does a deeper dive into the Pentagon intelligence leaks that made it to social media sites like Discord and Twitter.

The existence of the documents was first reported by the New York Times after a number of Russian Telegram channels shared five photographed files relating to the invasion of Ukraine on April 5 – at least one of which has since been found by Bellingcat to be crudely edited. These documents appeared to be dated to early March, around the time they were first posted online on Discord, a messaging platform popular with gamers. However, Bellingcat has seen evidence that some documents dated to January could have been posted online even earlier, although it is unclear exactly when. Bellingcat also spoke to three members of the Discord community where the images had been posted who claimed that many more documents had been shared across other Discord servers in recent months. As the channels were deleted following the controversy generated by the leaked documents, Bellingcat has not been able to confirm this claim.

Finally today, The Grammarian writes for The Philadelphia Inquirer about an auxiliary verb faux pas by the Philadelphia Water Department.

Writing about public school? Triple-check that you haven’t typed pubic school. Mentioning Philadelphia? Are you sure you didn’t spell it Philadlephia? Take it from an editor: These errors are both frequent and easy to miss. And if you’re alerting the public about a possible water crisis, don’t use the one word that caused your teachers to admonish you time and again. Because you might be screwing it up. “Out of an abundance of caution, residents in the impacted areas may want to switch to bottled water,” the Philadelphia Water Department tweeted at 12:03 p.m. on Sunday, March 26, as it notified the public about possible contamination of our drinking water. Cue the panic. Why did that one sentence set off a spree of bottled-water-hoarding across the region? The key lies in a squishy auxiliary verb that abdicated responsibility for decision-making: may.

Have the best possible day, everyone!