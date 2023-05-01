Will Republican dreams of a Senate majority turn into a nightmare?

The big question for Senate Democrats is whether Manchin decides to seek reelection, an announcement he has slated for December. If Manchin runs, a contentious Republican primary would undoubtedly work in Democrats’ favor.

Still, West Virginia is a relative bright spot for Republicans, who haven't been so lucky in other key pickup states. Republicans had hoped more Democratic incumbents would retire, creating immediate pressure points for Senate Democrats. No such luck. In the past few weeks, Montana's Jon Tester, Ohio's Sherrod Brown, Pennsylvania's Bob Casey, and Virginia's Tim Kaine have all announced their reelection bids, according to Roll Call. That puts Senate Democrats in a much better position than they were just one month ago.

Roll Call even floated the headline: Democrats' Senate forecast brightens? The question mark reflects some timidity about Democratic chances of keeping the majority given how GOP-friendly the ‘24 map is. Of course, the ‘22 midterm was also thought to favor Republicans until Trump and his MAGA base stepped in to select a slate of ridiculously awful general-election candidates.

But Senate Democrats have a realistic shot at surviving given Republican infighting and MAGA's continued death grip on the party. Senate Republicans are staring down potentially disruptive primaries in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, and Nevada—all states they hoped to put in play.

Senate Democrats are also lapping Senate Republicans in fundraising, with the Democratic campaign arm raising nearly $20 million in the first quarter this year, while its Senate GOP counterpart posted a flimsy $2 million in the same timeframe.

But Senate Republicans have yet another intractable deficit working against them that Senate Democrats don’t: Trump. The twice-impeached, criminally indicted GOP frontrunner almost single-handedly destroyed Senate Republicans' takeover chances last cycle.

McConnell and Senate GOP campaign chief Steve Daines of Montana both plan to play more heavily in the primaries this cycle to head off another Trump disaster. But if McConnell was the genius he is often made out to be by the press, he would have buried Trump's political future following Jan. 6 by finding the 17 votes to convict him.

Instead, the country is stuck with yet another Trump-dominated cycle in which Washington journalists will spill a gusher of ink slobbering over McConnell's supposed Jedi maneuvering. But the truth is McConnell and his extraordinary machinations helped land America in this dystopian nightmare, and it is once again offering Senate Democrats a chance at keeping their majority in a year when they should be running scared.

