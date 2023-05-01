Morning Digest: New North Carolina ruling could cost Democrats 4 House seats

Governors

● MS-Gov: Siena College's new general election survey for Mississippi Today shows Republican Tate Reeves outpacing Democrat Brandon Presley 49-38 after leading just 43-39 in January. The only poll we've seen conducted in the intervening time was a March offering from Mason-Dixon that showed the governor, who like Pressley has no serious intra-party opposition, up 46-39.

House

● IL-17: Businessman Ray Estrada on Thursday became the first notable Republican to launch a bid against freshman Democratic Rep. Eric Sorensen in a north-central Illinois constituency that favored Joe Biden 53-45. Estrada, who escaped civil war in Nicaragua as a child, runs a nonprofit his campaign says aids refugees.

● NY-03: While CNBC reported a few weeks ago that former Rep. Tom Suozzi is considering running to take back his old seat from serial liar George Santos, he avoided saying as much at a recent appearance with other Long Island Democrats. "There's no race right now. As of now, there's no race until 2024," he said when asked about a comeback.

● NY-17: Former Rep. Mondaire Jones, reports Politico, is preparing to seek the Democratic nod to challenge freshman GOP incumbent Mike Lawler in the Hudson Valley, though he hasn't quite made up his mind yet and likely wouldn't announce until the third quarter of 2023. Local school board member Liz Whitmer Gereghty, who is the sister of Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, recently opened up an FEC account, and the story says she'll declare her own bid against Lawler "soon."

Jones last year unsuccessfully ran well to the south in New York City to avoid a primary with fellow Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney, the DCCC chair who went on to lose to Lawler, and Politico says some members of New York's delegation are reluctant to support his likely Hudson Valley comeback effort. But neighboring Rep. Jamaal Bowman, who said Jones "needs to run," showed no such reticence, adding, "What Sean Patrick Maloney did was bullshit. That should have been Mondaire's seat."

Mayors and County Leaders

● Allegheny County, PA Executive: Both Pittsburgh City Controller Michael Lamb and state Rep. Sara Innamorato are getting some much-appreciated help on the airwaves ahead of the May 16 Democratic primary. Termed-out incumbent Rich Fitzgerald, reports the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's Adam Smeltz, is using his political committee to spend $50,000 on commercials where he appears alongside the controller and tells the audience he's backing Lamb even though they "haven't always seen eye to eye." Smeltz says that this expenditure is more than twice what Lamb's campaign, which has spent $70,000 on ads, has reserved for the rest of the contest.

The Working Families Party, meanwhile, is expending $260,000 on pro-Innamorato spots. Smeltz writes that this matches the amount her campaign has deployed, though he notes candidates get better ad rates than outside groups. Two other contenders, County Treasurer John Weinstein and attorney Dave Fawcett, have respectively spent $760,000 and $510,000, though Fawcett has aired more commercials since late March. The paper, citing data from AdImpact, says that the attorney has had a 15% advantage in gross ratings points, which measure how many times, on average, members of an ad's target audience have seen it.

● Colorado Springs, CO Mayor: Independent Yemi Mobolade's campaign to win the mayor's office in the longtime conservative stronghold of Colorado Springs got some welcome news Thursday when he earned an endorsement from conservative Sallie Clark, a former Trump administration official who took a close third in the April 4 nonpartisan primary. Mobolade, an immigrant from Nigeria who would be the first Black person elected mayor, led with 30% in that contest, while GOP City Councilor Wayne Williams edged out Clark by just a 19-18 margin for the second spot in the May 16 general election. Both men are running to succeed termed-out GOP Mayor John Suthers, who's backing Williams.

Mobolade has pitched himself as a businessman, pastor, and political outsider with support across party lines, while Williams has labeled his opponent a "liberal." A recent online ad from Williams utilized footage of Mobolade's appearance in front of the El Paso County Democratic Party where he answered in the affirmative when asked if taxpayer funds should be utilized "to provide more equitable outcomes for disenfranchised communities" and if "every worker, regardless of the type of workplace, [has] the right to organize and collectively bargain." That ad may not have been seen too widely, though, as Mobolade enjoyed a huge $100,000 vs. $20,000 cash-on-hand edge on April 10.

Mobolade, however, has also adopted some more conservative stances. In a recent appearance before the Colorado Springs Gazette editorial board he agreed he'd veto "anything intended to legalize recreational marijuana" and responded "no" when asked if more local protections were needed for abortion rights or LGBTQ citizens. The paper went on to ask both contenders who they voted for in the 2016 presidential contest, and while Williams volunteered that he was a Ted Cruz delegate before casting his ballot for Donald Trump, Mobolade replied, "Voting is a private matter. I choose not to answer that question."

Williams, by contrast, is a longtime Republican politician who was elected secretary of state in 2014 only to lose reelection to Jena Griswold four years later, a win that made Griswold the first Democrat to win the post since Dwight Eisenhower was president in 1958. Williams bounced back the next year by winning a citywide seat on the city council, and he's pitched himself as "the only conservative running." But Clark, who also campaigned as a conservative, sees things differently, saying Mobolade's values "really aligned and mirrored mine."

● Philadelphia, PA Mayor: With just over two weeks to go before Philadelphia's all-important May 16 primary, we finally have our first independent poll of the race to succeed termed-out Mayor Jim Kenney. These new numbers from SurveyUSA show five different contenders within striking distance of capturing the Democratic nomination.

former Controller Rebecca Rhynhart: 19

former Councilmember Cherelle Parker: 17

former Councilmember Helen Gym: 16

former Councilmember Allan Domb: 15

businessman Jeff Brown: 12

Others: 6

Undecided: 15

Each of the top three candidates in this poll would be the first woman to serve as mayor of one of America's oldest cities. Gym would also make history as Philly's first Asian American leader, while Parker would be the first Black woman to hold the post. Whoever wins the primary should have no trouble in the November general election against the one Republican in the race, former Councilmember David Oh, in a loyally blue city that last elected a GOP mayor in 1947.

The survey was conducted for the good-government organization Committee of Seventy in partnership with several other nonaligned groups including FairVote, which promotes ranked-choice voting. While Philadelphia does not currently employ RCV—only a plurality is needed to win—the poll also asked respondents how they'd vote in a hypothetical scenario where they could rank their choices. The first first-round results were very similar: Rhynhart leads Parker 22-20, while Domb squeaks ahead of Gym 20-19. But in the seventh and final round, Rhynhart would lead Parker 55-45 after a simulated instant-runoff process.

The only other poll that was released in all of April was a GBAO internal for Domb conducted April 16-19, and it also found Rhynhart leading in a tight field. The former city controller this time edged out Gym 21-19 with Domb and Parker just behind at 17% and 16%, respectively; Brown was also in fifth with 13%, while another 14% were undecided and minor candidates took the rest. The memo, though, argues that Domb has improved by 4% since earlier in the month to help make its case that he can prevail in a "fluid" contest.

Indeed, quite a bit has happened in this contest over the last several days. Parker and Rhynhart, as we recently wrote, earned endorsements from Rep. Brendan Boyle and former Gov. Ed Rendell, respectively.

But Gym got some unwelcome news Thursday when a group called the Coalition for Safety and Equitable Growth launched what the Philadelphia Inquirer reports is a $200,000 ad buy attacking her for opposing an unsuccessful 2019 bill that would have put restrictions on pharmaceutical sales representatives at a time when her husband worked as an attorney for a pharma company. The paper notes that Gym had consulted with the city's Board of Ethics the previous year and was informed that she did not need to recuse herself in the matter or disclose her spouse's position.

It's not clear who's funding the group behind this ad campaign, but the Inquirer says that we should know by May 5, which is the deadline for PACs to submit updated financial reports. Gym's team, though, has already suggested that Republican megadonor Jeff Yass is orchestrating the offensive, saying the charter school advocate and his allies "want to tear Helen down because they know she stands up for public education, and for everyday people over their narrow and greedy special interests." Gym, for her part, has the support of the American Federation of Teachers, which has financed its own super PAC to help her.

Until now, most of the negative ads have come from Domb, targeting another self-funder, Brown. A month ago, Domb debuted a commercial going after his rival over old ads that seemed to imply that Michelle Obama had endorsed him (an Obama aide made it clear she hadn't). Brown, who is the only major contender who has never held elected office, ran an ad of his own showing images of Domb, Gym, Parker, and two former city councilmembers who have since dropped out to argue, "We've all seen how crime got worse while these candidates sat in City Hall," but he didn't single any of his rivals out.

Brown also experienced a rough week that began Monday when a judge approved a deal between the Board of Ethics and a super PAC allied to him. The PAC agreed to finance only general get-out-the-vote efforts rather than specifically aid him. The agreement came two weeks after the board filed a lawsuit alleging the group had improperly coordinated with Brown, something both they and the candidate deny. In a debate the next day, Brown falsely insisted that the ethics board "settled the case because they didn't have a case," even though the agreement wasn't a settlement at all: The case remains active, and the head of the ethics board said that any claims otherwise are "false and misleading."

One of the board's allegations is that a "former candidate for federal office" last year helped Brown meet with potential super PAC donors, and while it didn't name names, the Inquirer reported on Thursday that the individual in question is a Republican, businessman Jeff Bartos. Bartos, who was the GOP's 2018 nominee for lieutenant governor and lost last year's Senate primary, confirmed he was the person being described, though he added, "I don't recall that I was able to get anyone to do anything."