Montana legislature sued after censuring trans lawmaker

Zephyr’s censure arose out of her statements against transphobic legislation banning “gender-affirming care for transgender children,” along with another bill that would allow misgendering students to remain a non-discriminatory act. Apparently Zephyr’s assertion that lawmakers would have “blood on their hands” if they voted for the legislation gave Republicans the vapors.

Zephyr has refused to apologize for her statements, saying, “When there are bills targeting the LGBTQ community, I stand up to defend my community, and I choose my words with clarity and precision, and I spoke to the real harms that these bills bring.” Zephyr and others pointed out that many studies have shown suicide rates among transgender youth drop significantly when there is acceptance and support from their communities.

The Republican Party’s historic targeting of marginalized groups is nothing new. What we are seeing across the country is the same religious homophobia we saw when the political will to codify same-sex marriage was on the table. The attack on transgender people is the same, with the same arguments and hand-wringing about children. Of course, as was true during the fight for marriage equality, the real sexual predators that need to be watched out for are too often conservatives in power, like Republican donor Anton Lazzaro, and disgraced former Republican Speaker of the House Dennis Hastert.

As with the conservative obsession with children and sex, the move by Republicans in state legislatures to use authoritarian maneuvers in silencing political opposition shows how strong the projection is with this crowd.

