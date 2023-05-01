Minnesota Republican raises the bar on 'embarrassing Zoom moments'

From the mouth (or in this case face) of babes:
File this under if only:
And finally:
Here’s the whole meeting, so you can contextualize Bahr ‘working’ at around the 6:40 mark.
Can we have fairer, more representative elections in the U.S.? Absolutely, says Deb Otis on this week's episode of "The Downballot." Otis, the director of research at FairVote, tells us about her organization's efforts to advocate for two major reforms—ranked-choice voting and proportional representation—and the prospects for both. RCV, which is growing in popularity, not only helps ensure candidates win with majorities but can lower the temperature by encouraging cross-endorsements. PR, meanwhile, would give voters a stronger voice, especially when they're a minority in a dark red or dark blue area.
