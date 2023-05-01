Minnesota Republican raises the bar on 'embarrassing Zoom moments'

On Monday, Minnesota lawmakers were having a Zoom meeting when Republican state Sen. Cal Bahr embarrassed himself during a vote by appearing shirtless while lounging in bed, with an image from School House Rock’s “I’m Just a Bill” as a background. The cherry atop this humiliating sundae was Bahr’s wicked bed head. Unfortunately for Bahr, his attempt to turn off his camera came about three seconds too late.

Before working from bed, Bahr was best known for being forced to apologize back in 2019 (when he was a state representative) for telling a gun-fetishist rally that proponents of gun safety legislation should be “stomped on and run over a few times.”

The video has made its way all around the internets and the responses are [chef’s kiss].