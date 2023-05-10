Donald Trump falsely claimed he was muzzled during defamation trial

Hours before the jury in the E. Jean Carroll rape case against Donald Trump reached its verdict, Donald Trump was doing what he always does while awaiting exposure as a bad person: ranting about how no one lets him rant. Using his failing social media platform, Truth Social, The Donald claimed he was “not allowed to speak or defend” himself, and, “In the meantime, the other side has a book falsely accusing me of Rape, & is working with the press.” He finished this small (for The Donald) rant with a promise we would all love him to keep, saying, “I will therefore not speak until after the trial,” before blathering about lodging an “appeal” against “the Unconstitutional silencing of me, as a candidate, no matter the outcome!”

Like most things Donald Trump says or posts publicly, this wasn’t even remotely true. Trump had been given many chances to come and testify in his own defense at the trial, and he and his lawyers chose not to let him embarrass himself. Trump’s misleading public statements about the constitutionality of the proceedings could trigger an actual legal response. Former federal prosecutor Mitchell Epner told Law & Crime: “I would not be surprised if Roberta Kaplan moves by order to show cause for dramatic financial sanctions on former President Trump for today’s untruthful post on Truth Social.”

A short while later, a jury found Donald Trump liable for sexually abusing Carroll and also defaming her, which includes a multimillion dollar judgment. So what does the never-silent Donald Trump go and do?

