Republican infighting over their ‘racist’ immigration bill

A group of more than 130 national and local labor, immigration, civil rights, and religious groups declared in a letter to House Democrats that the Republican bill is “racist” and “xenophobic.” They urged unanimous opposition to the bill, arguing it “would dismantle the asylum system and cause immeasurable harm to immigrant communities.”

The agreement struck in the Rules Committee doesn’t mean that the Republican infighting is over. A few other Republicans have stepped up to contest parts of the bill. One is Republican Rep. Dan Crenshaw, who said Monday that “Americans who care about border security should be deeply disappointed in House Republican leaders” because the bill doesn’t do anything to fight drug cartels. He said he’ll vote against the bill as it is now.

Meanwhile, Rep. Tom Massie also said he’s a “no” on the bill Monday because it includes electronic verification (E-Verify) of work authorization. “Republicans are about to make a huge mistake,” Massie tweeted. “Biden forced millions of Americans to take VACCINES by threatening their JOBS, and turning EMPLOYERS into enforcers. Imagine giving Biden the ultimate on/off switch for EMPLOYMENT called E-verify. Might as well call it V-verify.”

Agricultural advocacy groups have opposed the E-Verify requirements in the bill, fearful that farmers would be put in the position of having to verify every farmworker’s immigration status and be on the hook for undocumented workers. A number of farm-state Republicans also raised concerns about that provision, and late Tuesday got concessions with additional language requiring the Department of Homeland Security to consider E-Verify’s impact on agricultural labor. That might not be enough to bring Massie over.

The numbers are so tight for McCarthy with his very small majority that he can’t afford to lose more than Massie and Crenshaw, particularly since Republican Rep. George Santos might be busy in court in New York, where he’s set to be indicted on criminal charges related to his campaign.

The White House issued a veto threat Monday, saying the border bill “would cut off nearly all access to humanitarian protections in ways that are inconsistent with our Nation’s values and international obligations.” That will only happen if the bill actually passes in the House and then makes it through the Senate, which isn’t looking likely right now since Senate Republicans aren’t on board and have their own plans for a border bill.

