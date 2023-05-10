Ukraine Update: Russian military teeters on the brink of chaos, as Ukrainian forces advance

When looked at on a map of the entire front, the number of Russian assaults still seems to greatly exceed the number of points where Ukraine attempted to advance.

With the Ukrainian military reporting 45 assaults by Russian forces over the last 24 hours, it may still be the case that Russia is more active. However, many of these are likely to be the small squad-sized operations Russia has routinely conducted as a means of “reconnaissance by force.” Since Russia has poor satellite data and generally much worse intelligence than Ukraine, these sorts of feeling-out operations are what they have when it comes to detecting the positions of Ukrainian forces.

The high level of activity in the northern half of the line likely represents either rumors—or hope—that Ukraine had shifted forces away from this area, leaving some opening through which Russia might secure an advance. Given that they still haven’t been able to take Bakhmut, and that Vladimir Putin was left without any victories to talk about on Victory Day, it’s entirely possible they’re looking for something, anything, that could be held up as a win. If that’s the case, they didn’t find it on Wednesday when the Ukrainian general staff reported every one of Russia’s advances was rebuffed.

One of the areas where Ukraine reportedly made advances was that spot in the south, which is along a highway running between the village of Zolota Nyva on the Ukrainian side, and the Russia-occupied town of Novodonetske. If Ukraine advanced as far as some accounts suggest, that may be the “formerly” Russian-occupied town, but at the moment, there’s no confirmation from the Ukrainian military.

It would be great to notch a new “Ukraine liberates the town of…” for the next update. We haven’t had one of those in way too long.

The other reported area of Ukrainian advance was near Bakhmut, in the direction of the town of Klishchiivka, which the Russians captured back in February. Ukrainian forces reportedly moved from locations near Ivaniske and Stupochky to assault Russian defensive lines along the edge of a secondary road and a drainage ditch, successfully dislodging Russian forces and destroying a series of artillery guns. And this time, there are videos to support the claims.

x Film of UAF 2-day counterattack northeast of Bila Hora (SW Bakhmut front) + trolling Prigozhin.

Includes a tank going bunker-crushing.

3rd Assault Bde as part of Tactical Group Azov claim: 64 KiA RuAF (another 87 WiA or still to be clarified)

5 PoWs,

destruction of BMPs/mortars. https://t.co/btdqMRVOfd pic.twitter.com/ZStyG2xUJu — Dan (@Danspiun) May 9, 2023

This is an area where Wagner is reportedly handing over to the 72nd Separate Motorized Rifle Brigade of the Russian armed forces. But to say that handoff isn’t going smoothly is badly understating the situation.

Here’s Dmitri with some Russian communications claiming that the regular army and the Wagner forces aren’t allowed to talk.

x "All against all...complete disunity of the front" - Russian volunteer Anastasiya Kashevarova explains what happened between Wagner and the 72nd Brigade in Bakhmut in a long Telegram post.



She says Russian Forces are not allowed to communicate with Wagner. Wagner was forced to… pic.twitter.com/rtZyJlj8x1 — Dmitri (@wartranslated) May 10, 2023

And here’s one of the results of that lack of communication and the disorder it’s bringing to Russian forces around Bakhmut.

x ⚡️Russian brigade flees Bakhmut.



Ukraine's Third Assault Brigade confirmed on May 9 that the 72nd Separate Motorized Rifle Brigade of the Russian Armed Forces has fled Bakhmut. — The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) May 9, 2023

There have since been claims that those numbers included above, which had indicated 64 Russian service members lost, wasn’t even half of the actual losses. Unconfirmed reports state that Russian forces lost two entire companies, which would be between 200 and 300 men. The 72nd Brigade of the Russian military is said to be in complete disarray and no longer effective.

Reports of what happened from Russian sources suggest that Wagner shifted some of their troops off the line to address a Ukrainian attack at another point. But because the two groups didn’t communicate, the regular military troops didn’t know this was happening. That left the 72nd with a line of artillery with no screen of infantry to protect them. And Ukraine noticed.

Descriptions of the Ukrainian advance state that Russia was pushed out of an area over three square kilometers (or Ukraine may have advanced 3km, there are statements putting it both ways). As soon as I have some better definitions of the current conditions, I’ll update the front lines.

None of this represents “the counteroffensive” that everyone is expecting. The Ukrainian general staff continues to show new equipment entering the country and thousands of soldiers training away from the front lines. The counteroffensive could begin tomorrow, or it may not start for months. In the meantime, Ukrainian forces around Bakhmut seem to have stopped backpedaling and begun pushing forward against a Russian military that no longer seems to have any coherent plans.

This doesn’t mean that Russian guns have gone silent. Wagner Group is reported to be still fighting intensely on the north side of the city and forces from the 57th Separate Motorized Rifle Brigade are reported to be pushing in from the east to occupy former Wagner positions. The situation is anything but calm or stable.

But those internecine squabbles within the Russian force attacking Bakhmut are starting to have real consequences on the ground. Whether those effects will go beyond this small advance aren’t clear, but we can hope.

Going back to that message translated by Dmitri…

Russians: “We haven’t seen battalions of the LNR and DNR for a long time, are they still fighting?”

LNR and DNR: “Where are all the Russian armed forces?”

First brigade: “Wagner stole a tank from us.”

Wagner: “They crushed our pickup.”

The Russian military: “The Chechens were not there at all, just us.”

Then Prigozhin and Kadyrov stab each other while Girkin throws shit on everyone.

When Russia is tearing its own military apart so effectively, it’s almost a shame to attack them.

Surrender Day

Over the last 24 hours there have been multiple videos of Russians surrendering near Bakhmut, including one where the Russian soldier strips off his uniform and runs onto the field under fire from his own forces before diving into a trench and kneeling in front of Ukrainian troops. I rarely run videos of these surrenders, or any video showing prisoners. However, this one of a Russian soldier surrendering to a Ukrainian drone is worth seeing (and you can’t see the soldier’s face).

x another Russian solider surrendered to the Ukrainian drone on the #Bakhmut front



Above all, this shows humanity on the side of Ukrainians. They don't need to kill to win the war. Giving Russians the chance to surrender to a drone is a win win scenario for everyone. pic.twitter.com/6lmSGhEO6a — Ukraine News 🇺🇦 (@Ukrainene) May 10, 2023

One big question from both of these videos: Why do these guys seem to be the only ones remaining in a large section of Russian trenches? Were they left to hold a position after their units retreated?

The unstoppable missile, stopped

Even after Ukraine announced that one of Russia’s hypersonic Kh-47M2 “Kinzhal” missiles had been shot down last week by a newly deployed Patriot air defense system, there were plenty of people ready to scoff. After all, the Kinzhal travels at an astounding Mach 10, with some sources claiming it can exceed Mach 13. When these missiles were first announced, even U.S. analysts were rushing to proclaim that there was no reliable defense against a weapon traveling so quickly.

Maybe there isn’t. It may be that a percentage of such weapons are going to continue to evade any current defensive system. But for the moment, it certainly seems that Ukraine has managed to down at least one of Russia’s unstoppable missiles, and they’re ready to show the evidence.

x Exclusive: Today we were able to see the remains of the Kinshal missile in Kyiv, which was shot down by Patriot defense on May 5. This was a sensation because the hypersonic missile was considered Putin's wonder weapon. Here the parts are now being examined. @bild pic.twitter.com/BcFN4KV8YX — Paul Ronzheimer (@ronzheimer) May 10, 2023

Short of the wreckage of a T-14 Armata being dragged into Kyiv to sit rusting alongside all the other blown-apart Russian tanks, it’s hard to think of an exhibit that could be more disheartening to the Russian military.

These guys are still in training. But they won’t be training forever.

And finally, because it could not be resisted … your theatrical presentation for this morning.

x Downfall: Tankie and Gopnik edition 2.0 pic.twitter.com/bwDG6xDr4E — FriendlyKozak 🇺🇦 (@KvotheTheArcane) May 10, 2023

Dimitri of WarTranslated has been doing the essential work of translating hours of Russian and Ukrainian video and audio during the invasion of Ukraine. He joins Markos and Kerry from London to talk about how he began this work by sifting through various sources. He is one of the only people translating information for English-speaking audiences. Dimitri’s followed the war since the beginning and has watched the evolution of the language and dispatches as the war has progressed.