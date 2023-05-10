George Santos charged with money laundering, fraud, and more

“Taken together, the allegations in the indictment charge Santos with relying on repeated dishonesty and deception to ascend to the halls of Congress and enrich himself," U.S. Attorney Breon Peace said in a statement. “He used political contributions to line his pockets, unlawfully applied for unemployment benefits that should have gone to New Yorkers who had lost their jobs due to the pandemic, and lied to the House of Representatives.”

The news that Santos was facing criminal charges broke Tuesday evening. The best you could say about him at this point is that he didn’t flee the country immediately. Santos has proven to be a habitual if not compulsive liar, telling false stories about everything from his education to his mother’s death to his sexuality. He lied about the little things, and according to this indictment, he lied criminally about some very big things.

As of Wednesday morning Santos is still a member of the House of Representatives despite being the subject of a number of investigations. House Republicans allowed him to take his seat in January even after the scope of his lies and alleged criminal behavior were being exposed right after the election. Santos hasn’t been forced to resign because Speaker Kevin McCarthy needs his vote, and because his seat could flip to Democratic control in a special election if he were forced out.

RELATED STORIES:

George Santos' campaign is nearly bankrupt. He's running again anyway

House Ethics Committee launches wide-ranging investigation of Rep. George Santos

Santos racked up more than $365,000 in unexplained campaign spending

George Santos' donors appear even more fake than Santos, criminal investigation likely underway

The data is in: Americans don’t like Republican policies on abortion. Kerry is joined by Drew Linzer, the director and co-founder of the well-regarded polling company Civiqs. Drew and Kerry do a deep dive into the polling around abortion and reproductive rights and the big problems conservative candidates face in the coming elections.