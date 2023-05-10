Will Biden use 14th Amendment to solve hostage crisis?

The NAGE represents 75,000 federal workers, including civilian employees in various defense agency support jobs, and in the Environmental Protection Agency, Commerce Department, and Department of Veterans Affairs. Those employees would be subject to layoffs and furloughs if the nation goes into default, so they definitely have standing in the suit. They want the courts to block the debt limit statute from being enforced until the courts decide on their challenge. That probably isn’t going to happen in the next two or three weeks, which is as long as we have until default.
As far as message-setting from Biden goes, though, it’s pretty good. So was his response in this exchange with a reporter:
Q: But in terms of what he is proposing, is there any room for negotiation?
THE PRESIDENT: What’s he proposing? Did he tell you?
Q: Well, he—
THE PRESIDENT: Did you hear him?
Q: —he talked about—
THE PRESIDENT: No, no, I’m not being facetious. Did he tell you what he’s proposing? Q: He—he was talking about the bill.
THE PRESIDENT: Yeah. But what—what does it propose? Do you know?
I’m not being a wise guy. You all are very, very informed people. Do you know what that bill cuts?
Q: He—there is a long list of things that it—it cuts that he—
THE PRESIDENT: No. No, it doesn’t say. It says—does it say what it’s going to cut or just say generically it’s going to cut? You get the problem. You’ve answered.
That is indeed the problem, and Biden did a good job of exposing it: McCarthy came in with a Freedom Caucus demand that the budget be slashed, but aside from a few programs like Medicaid, where they got specific, they didn’t name any other cuts. How do you negotiate with that?
So far, Biden is showing no signs of cracking, which is good. His history on that, dating back to the Obama administration when he helped negotiate damaging economic austerity in exchange for Republicans playing nice, looms large. We’ve heard a lot about the lessons Democrats, including Biden, learned from that and how they never want to repeat it. But the default response from Democrats that they have to be the responsible ones in preventing catastrophe is always a fear. Even when that means conceding to the economic terrorism of McCarthy and McConnell.
